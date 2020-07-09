100 Books to Inspire Your Kids in 2020

A teddy bear’s search for his lost button. A wimpy kid’s misadventures in middle school. Whatever the plot, the first book you adored stays with you forever. Parents asked beloved authors for the title that opened their eyes (or their children’s) to the joy of reading. The gems on this remarkable list will turn your kids into readers too.
Children's book authors share their favorite stories starring relatable characters who look, feel, and experience life just like your own child, making them amazing sources of support.
From Frederick the mouse to the Little Prince, the main characters in these classic stories recommended by children's book authors are pretty much guaranteed to give kids (and parents) the warm fuzzies with every read.
This roundup of fantasy books chosen by children's book authors have everything required for a good adventure, including mythical creatures, aliens, and of course, Harry Potter.
All it takes is reading the first book in these series recommended by children’s book authors to guarantee kids months of new adventures.
The true mark of a great board book? When parents can still remember the smile it put on their baby's face no matter how many years have passed. These classics pass the test.
Whether they're into giggling at girls sprouting antlers or epic comic adventures, your kids will be entertained by these titles chosen by children's book authors themselves.
Children's book authors love these simple stories full of memorable rhymes, characters, and illustrations for young kids just falling in love with reading.
Whether read aloud or after school in a quiet corner at home, these fun books with irresistible wordplay will leave lasting memories, according to children's book authors who fell in love with them when they were kids themselves.
Looking for a story that will be as fun for you to read as it will be for your child to listen to? Children's book authors share the chapter books that captured their own attention as kids.
From memoirs to reimagined classics, these stunning graphic novels for teens and tweens are a great way to introduce a new genre to kids.
Children’s book authors share the young adult books they couldn’t put down when they were tweens and teens.
These classic kid’s books may be out-of-print, but it doesn’t mean you can’t find them! Children’s book authors explain why they think they’re worth the search and a read even if the pages are worn.