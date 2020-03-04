9 Book Subscription Boxes Your Kids Will Love
These monthly book deliveries will delight children of all ages.
Children's Book 'Calvin' Illustrates the Joy of Loving a Transgender Child and the Importance of Representation
JR and Vanessa Ford's book offers pieces of their own transgender child's story, but it represents experiences felt by many transgender kids. Calvin shows us how easy it can be to accept transgender children.
'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Writes a New Children's Book to Encourage Kids to Follow Their Dreams
Long before Peter Weber, aka "Pilot Pete," was handing out roses on the 24th season of The Bachelor, he was chasing his aviation dreams. Now, families can read all about "The Adventures of Pilot Pete" in his new children's book.
30 Best Children's Books of 2021
Get ready to read! The winners of our 13th annual list are brimming with excitement, adventure, and kindness.
8 Best Board Books for Babies, Toddlers, and Preschoolers of 2021
Filled with colorful illustrations and simple text, these board books are ideal for the littlest readers.
Best Picture Books for Kids Ages 3 to 8
From ages 3 to 8, children are learning to read and improving comprehension. Consider stocking their library with these winning picture books, which are filled with intriguing stories and captivating illustrations.