Encourage a love of reading by letting your kids choose books that they want to read. Try some of these mom- and kid-approved picks and watch how a few minutes of reading each day will reap a lifetime of benefits.

9 Book Subscription Boxes Your Kids Will Love
These monthly book deliveries will delight children of all ages.
Children's Book 'Calvin' Illustrates the Joy of Loving a Transgender Child and the Importance of Representation
JR and Vanessa Ford's book offers pieces of their own transgender child's story, but it represents experiences felt by many transgender kids. Calvin shows us how easy it can be to accept transgender children. 
'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Writes a New Children's Book to Encourage Kids to Follow Their Dreams
Long before Peter Weber, aka "Pilot Pete," was handing out roses on the 24th season of The Bachelor, he was chasing his aviation dreams. Now, families can read all about "The Adventures of Pilot Pete" in his new children's book.
30 Best Children's Books of 2021
Get ready to read! The winners of our 13th annual list are brimming with excitement, adventure, and kindness.
8 Best Board Books for Babies, Toddlers, and Preschoolers of 2021
Filled with colorful illustrations and simple text, these board books are ideal for the littlest readers.
Best Picture Books for Kids Ages 3 to 8
From ages 3 to 8, children are learning to read and improving comprehension. Consider stocking their library with these winning picture books, which are filled with intriguing stories and captivating illustrations.
10 Best Books for Teens of 2021
Librarians nominated nearly 75 titles released this year. Then our panel of teen reviewers told us their favorites of the bunch.
Best Chapter Books for Kids Ages 5 to 12
Whether your child is a reluctant reader or literary aficionado, they won't be able to put down these chapter books, which were approved by our squad of junior reviewers.
Elizabeth Warren Releases Children's Book Empowering Kids to Chase Their Dreams
Kekla Magoon and Chelsea Clinton Explain How 'She Persisted: Ruby Bridges' Can Inspire Kids to Do What 'They're Passionate About'
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman Wants To Rally Kids To Find Their Voice With New Empowering Children's Book
The Best Books to Teach Kids About Money

36 Gender Inclusive Books for Kids and Teens

Scholastic Pulls Popular Book from Captain Underpants Author Over 'Passive Racism'
Dolly Parton to Star in Her Own Comic Book
What Should Parents Do With Dr. Seuss?
6 Dr. Seuss Books to Stop Being Published Due to Racist Imagery: 'Hurtful and Wrong'
12 Powerful Anti-Racism Books for Kids By Age
Hilary Duff Empowers Girls to Be Themselves in New Children's Book
5 Parents-Approved Children's Books to Read Right Now
Michelle Obama Releasing Young Reader Version of Her Smash-Hit Memoir—with a Special Intro
20 Caldecott Winners to Add to Your Child's Library
The Real-Life Animal Inspiration Behind Bette Midler's New Children's Book
'Old Town Road' Rapper Lil Nas X Remixes the ABCs in Adorable New Kids Book
10 Best Books for Teens of 2020
30 Best Children's Books of 2020
Lady Gaga's Mom Says She Didn't Always Realize When Her Daughter Was Struggling With Her Mental Health: 'I Wish I Had Known'
Channing Tatum Dedicates First Children's Book to Daughter Everly: 'You Are My Greatest Teacher'
The Disney Advent Calendar That Sold 600,000 Copies Last Year Is Back — This Time With 'Marvel' and 'Frozen' Versions
100 Books to Inspire Your Kids in 2020
5 Great Graphic Novels for Kids, According to Authors
11 Best YA Books for Older Kids, According to Authors
7 Vintage Children's Books You Need In Your Library
7 Best Children's Books for Beginner Readers
5 of the Funniest Books for Kids, According to Authors
6 Children's Book Series That Hook Kids for the Long Haul
15 Fantasy Books for Kids That Will Transport Them Into Another World
8 Great Read-Aloud Chapter Books for Bedtime
