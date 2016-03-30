13 Parenting Podcasts You Shouldn't Miss Out On

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Looking for parenting advice and relatable insight? We have the definitive list of the best parenting podcasts you can enjoy anytime, anywhere.

Podcasts are educational, informative, and easy to use. You can listen to them anywhere with access to a cell phone, whether it's in your car, at the gym, or while folding laundry. Here are our picks for the best parenting podcasts available today.

1. Good Inside

Clinical psychologist and mom of three Becky Kennedy, Ph.D.—aka Dr. Becky—is out with a new weekly podcast to help give expert tips to parents everywhere. Good Inside, available on Apple and Spotify, dives into the questions parents have today on parenting, forming stronger relationships with their kids, and helping their children grow—all in under 30 minutes.

2. We Are Family

Brought to you by the people at Parents, We Are Family, celebrates diverse families of all shapes and sizes. Co-hosts Shaun T, creator of the Insanity workout and dad to twins with his husband Scott Blokker, and Julia Dennison, executive editor of Parents.com and single mama, explore everything from LGBTQ parenting and adoption to IVF and blended families. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn, Stitcher, Google and everywhere podcasts are available.

3. Motherhood in Black & White

Every week, co-hosts Kaanji Irby and Tara Campbell cover topics such as motherhood, race, and pop culture on a podcast that's more important now than ever: Motherhood in Black & White. Exploring every person's unique parenthood journey, diversity is the name of the game with this podcast—plus it hones in on raising race-conscious children. Free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google.

4. Zen Parenting Radio

Married self-help gurus Todd Adams and Cathy Cassani Adams, who are raising three daughters, host enlightening discussions that feel like therapy sessions from two people you'd like to be friends with IRL. Free at Apple Podcasts or zenparentingradio.com.

5. The Mom Hour

A weekly parenting podcast with nearly 250 episodes, The Mom Hour creates a supportive community for mothers everywhere. It's co-hosted by Meagan Francis and Sarah Powers, who have eight kids between them. They discuss every parenting-related topic you can think of: mom shaming, sleep deprivation, potty training, puberty, and so much more. Free at Apple Podcasts.

As a side note, Meagan Francis has also developed a new podcast called Expecting. She explores pregnancy through the eyes of six women from diverse backgrounds, and you'll hear all about the ups and downs of their journeys from conception to postpartum. You can listen to the pilot episode here.

6. Song Exploder

As musicians explain how their songs get made, "the music helps me get into a rhythm while exercising, which I don't really want to do but I know will give me the energy to parent," says Hillary Frank, creator and editor/executive producer of The Longest Shortest Time. Free at Apple Podcasts or songexploder.net.

7. Pregnancy Confidential

Hosted in no-holds-barred detail by the editors of Parents, this parenting podcast features answers to quirky questions and real talk on all kinds of preggo predicaments that your friends might be too embarrassed to tell you about. Free at Apple Podcasts or parents.com/pregnancyconfidential

8. Wow in the World

"Technically, it's designed to teach kids, but it's perfect for adults with a zest for learning weird stuff like where stinkbugs come from," says Shayna Ferm, coauthor of Parentally Incorrect. Free at Apple Podcasts or npr.org.

9. Awesome With Alison

"This cheerful, upbeat podcast makes me excited about the day ahead! It tackles everyday decision making and dilemmas like overcoming self-doubt, becoming more motivated, and living your life fully," says Joy Cho, founder of Oh Joy! Free at Apple Podcasts.

10. #RaisingAthletes

"I like to listen to these cool, athletic women host experts like five-time volleyball Olympian Danielle Scott-Arruda and talk to them about their sports careers, their lives now, and ideas for raising strong, healthy kids," says Erin Clune, author of How to Leave: Quitting the City and Coping With a New Reality. Free at Apple Podcasts or kirstenjonesinc.com.

11. Parents Tip of the Day Flash Briefing

Being a reliable resource for moms and dads navigating parenthood is what we do best. Stay in the know without lifting a finger with our new Parents Tip of the Day Flash Briefing. The process is easy, and once you set up your Alexa or Google device, a simple voice command is all that's required. If you don't have a Google or Alexa voice‑controlled smart speaker, you can still access your briefing by searching "Parents Tip of the Day" on Google Play, Spotify, iTunes, and iHeart Radio, which give you the options to subscribe or follow for an added convenience. Find out more here.

12. Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting

Lisa Damour, Ph.D., a New York Times Adolescence columnist and author of bestsellers Untangled and Under Pressure, and Reena Nina, a world-class journalist, co-host the new podcast, Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting, all about family mental health—and your top parenting questions—amid COVID-19. Subscribe for free here.

13. Motherhood Sessions