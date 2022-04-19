Mei Mei Would Totally Turn Into a Giant Panda Over These 10 Must-Have 'Turning Red' Toys and Merch on ShopDisney
If you and your kids enjoyed Mei Mei's adventures in Pixar's latest movie Turning Red, you're going to absolutely love all the adorable merchandise shopDisney created for the film's fans. From the iconic red panda plush to comfy slippers, a fluffy bathrobe, stylish apparel, and many fun toys, there's something for kids of all ages.
For this very important Turning Red merch roundup I enlisted the help of two bona fide experts in all things Disney and Pixar: my 8-year-old niece and my 10-year-old nephew. Elena, my niece, knows the words to all the major Disney animated films since Lilo and Stitch and aspires to be a Pixar artist when she grows up. Julian, my nephew, visits the Disney parks at least twice a year with his sister and has been wearing Disney apparel since his very first Cars onesie.
According to my experts, the undisputed favorite toy in the Disney Turning Red collection is the red panda plush, which is available in two different sizes—18 inches and 9.5 inches—both very fluffy and huggable. They also gave high marks to the panda Mei plush pillow, which is similar to Meilin's pillow in the movie. And since they both collect Disney pins for the lanyards they wear during park visits, they included the limited edition Turning Red cast pin on their list of must-haves.
My personal pick is the book Like Mother, Like Daughter, a shorter version of Meilin's story told in a fun and easy-to-follow format with beautiful illustrations that match the movie quality. During my days as a pre-K Spanish teacher, I always found that kids connect more readily to stories they're familiar with. Then, once you have their attention, it's easier to get your message across, which is especially important given the themes featured in the movie.
Turning Red is Meilin's coming-of-age story, but the relationship with her mom and the process of finding her own voice are also important components. Like Mother, Like Daughter puts that same story down on paper, creating the perfect opportunity for parents everywhere to read together and open the door to important conversations about growing up and communication in the family.
From April 20 through 22 you can save 20 percent on orders over $100 during shopDisney's sitewide sale. Use the code SAVEMORE at checkout to get the discounts and enjoy the Disney magic! Orders over $75 also qualify for free shipping.
Related Items
Mei Panda Plush 18 inches
To buy: Mei Panda Plush 18 inches, $34.99, shopDisney.com
Mei Panda Plush 9.5 inches
To buy: Mei Panda Plush 9.5 inches, $22.99, shopDisney.com
Panda Mei Plush Pillow
To buy: Panda Mei Plush Pillow, $29.99, shopDisney.com
Blanket and Plush Bag
To buy: Blanket and Plush Bag, $39.99, shopDisney.com
Mei Panda Plush Slippers for Kids
To buy: Mei Panda Plush Slippers for Kids, $16.99, shopDisney.com
Turning Red Journal
To buy: Turning Red Journal, $22.99, shopDisney.com
Like Mother, Like Daughter
To buy: Like Mother, Like Daughter, $16.99, shopDisney.com
Panda Mei Plush Costume Robe
To buy: Panda Mei Plush Costume Robe, $36.99, shopDisney.com
Turning Red Cast Pin–Limited Release
To buy: Turning Red Cast Pin–Limited Release, $17.99, shopDisney.com
Turning Red Deluxe Figure Play Set
To buy: Turning Red Deluxe Figure Play Set, $28.99, shopDisney.com