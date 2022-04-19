Mei Mei Would Totally Turn Into a Giant Panda Over These 10 Must-Have 'Turning Red' Toys and Merch on ShopDisney

For this very important Turning Red merch roundup I enlisted the help of two bona fide experts in all things Disney and Pixar: my 8-year-old niece and my 10-year-old nephew. Elena, my niece, knows the words to all the major Disney animated films since Lilo and Stitch and aspires to be a Pixar artist when she grows up. Julian, my nephew, visits the Disney parks at least twice a year with his sister and has been wearing Disney apparel since his very first Cars onesie.