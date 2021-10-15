Outdoor Blankets, Heaters, Stadium Seats, and More Gear to Keep You Warm While Your Kids Play Outside

Sure, our parents wouldn't have thought twice about just dropping us off while they went about their other business, but we live in an era of maximum parental involvement. Though their offspring run around and stay warm, parents on the sidelines begin to lose feeling in their fingers and toes. Just like diehard football fans in the frigid Midwest, sports parents have had to develop some tricks to survive as spectators without getting frostbite. For one thing, it's about wearing warm layers (those giant team hoodies didn't come out of nowhere). But it's also about bringing along certain accessories to help: hot beverages, electric heaters, stadium blankets, foot-warmers, and more. For the brave, chilly souls who do not care about valuing their comfort over the risk of getting teased by fellow parents, there is even the weather-proof tent pod. Even if your child has zero interest in sports, while COVID remains in our lives, we're going to be doing a lot more outdoor activities in all kinds of weather. The products we list below will keep parents warm on the sidelines from now through the spring.