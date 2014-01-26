Welcome to the Jungle

Simple how-to: Trace our banana template onto yellow cardstock and yellow felt; cut out. Click below to print the banana template. Glue only the bottom half of felt banana to the cardstock banana. Cut four slits from the top of the felt banana to where it's glued. Peel felt back, and write party details on cardstock. Replace felt peels. Write "Peel Me" on a sticker, and attach to the front. Mail in a business-size envelope.