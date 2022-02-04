How to Throw a Totally Groovy Tie-Dye Birthday Party

Set up a splash zone. Cover a table (ideally outside, unless you are very brave) with plastic tablecloths and stock it with plenty of plastic gloves and rubber bands as well as squeeze bottles of dye (all included in the kit in the sidebar at left). Lay down several layers of paper towels at each kid's workstation to soak up excess squirts of dye. Or have them do their dying inside large plastic tubs to contain the mess.