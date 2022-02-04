How to Throw a Really Magical Fairy Birthday Party
Butterfly Effect Cake
Adorned with a menagerie of fluttery wings, even a basic white cake is sure to delight at a magical fairy party. The cake looks chichibake-shop impressive, but the butterflies are easily attached with a little corn syrup—and FYI, they're totally edible (just keep them out of the fridge).
What You'll Need
- Wafer paper edible butterflies ($15 for 30; beeboxdesignstudio.com)
- Corn syrup in a squeeze bottle
- White frosted round layer cake (either homemade or store-bought)
How to Make It
- Follow the package instructions for making the butterflies double-sided.
- Apply a tiny dab of corn syrup to the underside of the body of a butterfly. Press it to the side of the cake and hold in place for several seconds to make sure it adheres.
- Continue up the side and across the top of the cake. Butterflies should not be refrigerated, so if not displaying or serving right away, attach them shortly before it's time.
Garden Variety Sandwiches
These adorable tea sandwiches (pictured below)) come together like magic. A large flower cookie cutter can shape the whole sandwich, then a small round cookie cutter cuts a circle in the top slice to reveal a pop of color. You can layer deli turkey under American or cheddar cheese for orange, cream cheese under cucumber slices for green, and Swiss cheese under ham for pink; or simply spread on some raspberry jam for red.
Props for a Magical Fairy Party
Home Made
Keep kids enchanted (well, for 30 minutes) with a craft that'll spark their imagination. The Fairy House Color-In 3D Wood Puzzle by Creatology comes with all they'll need to deck out a pad fit for a sprite, including paint, brush, glitter, and fairies—just supply glue.
To buy: Fairy House Color-In 3D Wood Puzzle, $10; michaels.com.
Flying Colors
Hand out Fairy Wings to get each guest into the spirit and wear home (and hey, they'll probably wear them every day for the next month).
To buy: Fairy Wings, $27 for six; lolasaturdays.com.
Floaty Fungus
Inflate the whimsical mood with this giant Toadstool Mushroom Shaped Balloon. Tape one to a wall or cluster a few in a bare corner. And when the kids are hopped up on sugar, grab it to expend some of that energy with a rowdy game of "Keep up the balloon."
To buy: Toadstool Mushroom Shaped Balloon, $10; ellieandpiper.com.
This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's March 2022 issue as "It's a Fairy Party." Want more from the magazine? Sign up for a monthly print subscription here