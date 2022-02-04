How to Throw a Chomp-Tastic Shark Birthday Party

Stay for a bite! With these props and party favors, you can throw a memorable shark-themed bash for your little one.
By Yolanda Wikiel February 04, 2022
Set The Scene

Going full deep-sea is as easy as adding blue-confetti bubble balloons, a few anemone-like Spritz Extra Large Tissue Paper Fans ($8 for three; target.com), and a cool, colossal Shark Foil Balloon ($16; merimeri.com) to bob over the festivities. 

Shark Party Food Ideas

Set out snacks that just might start a feeding frenzy. We're talking melon slices with zigzag "shark bites," gummy sharks, and baggies of Goldfish crackers and blue jelly beans. And don't forget some killer table décor, like these Shark Party Paper Cups With Sleeves ($4 for eight; orientaltrading.com), Under the Sea Dinner Plates ($11 for eight; merimeri.com),and Neon Wood Cutlery ($20 for 24; merimeri.com).

Props for a Shark Birthday Party

Pinup

Drape the 6-foot Spritz "Happy Birthday" Shark Banner along a table, a doorway, or an empty wall for a jawsome welcome.

To buy: Spritz "Happy Birthday" Shark Banner, $5; target.com.

Open wide

Dare kids to take a jaw-dropping pic from inside the mouth of the Shark Photo Prop. Later, turn it into a game of "Feed the shark." Tape the nose to a table edge and challenge everyone to toss fish squirt toys into the opening from a distance.

To buy: Shark Photo Prop, $26; amazon.com.

Flying fish

Another way to keep them busy: Get these Shark Gliders airborne in the yard to see whose beast can go the fastest and farthest. It's a sharknado!

To buy: Shark Gliders, $15 for 48; amazon.com.

Look sharp

Here's a favor kids will really eat up: The Shark Attack Hard Candy Necklaces will appeal to their inner tough guy and their sweet side.

To buy: Shark Attack Hard Candy Necklaces, $16 for 12; amazon.com.

