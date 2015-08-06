Horse Party
Horse Party
Feed your guests hay-bale cakes, play a few games of horseshoes, and send them home with a cute and cuddly buddy at the end of the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hay-Bale Cakes
Tie a piece of coconut-covered pound cake with licorice to look like a hay bale.
Horseshoe Game
Toss some horseshoes with a classic game (we found ours at Amazon.com).
Advertisement
A Little Horse
A plush horse in a metal pail is a perfect favor for aspiring cowboys and cowgirls. (We found our favors at orientaltrading.com).