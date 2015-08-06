Horse Party

August 06, 2015
Young equestrians will be thrilled with this horse party. Giddy up!
Horse Party

Feed your guests hay-bale cakes, play a few games of horseshoes, and send them home with a cute and cuddly buddy at the end of the day.

Hay-Bale Cakes

Tie a piece of coconut-covered pound cake with licorice to look like a hay bale.

Horseshoe Game

Toss some horseshoes with a classic game (we found ours at Amazon.com).

A Little Horse

A plush horse in a metal pail is a perfect favor for aspiring cowboys and cowgirls. (We found our favors at orientaltrading.com).

