Dinosaur Party

August 06, 2015
Party like it's the Prehistoric Era with dino-themed crafts, games and more.
Dinosaur Party

Deck your walls with a dino-riffic garland, let guests scavenge for some specimens, then send them home with cute dino masks.

T-Rex Topper

Model fondant into a dino shape to dress up the top of your cake. (If you aren't feeling crafty, a few plastic dinos will do the trick!)

Prehistoric Players

Cut dino paper into triangles to create a banner, and hang paper dinosaurs onto walls and ceiling.

Dinosaur Hunt

Let the kids go on a dino dig, hunting for plastic figurines around the yard.

Mask-a-Saurus

The kids wore colorful masks and posed for the camera.

