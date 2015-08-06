Dinosaur Party
Deck your walls with a dino-riffic garland, let guests scavenge for some specimens, then send them home with cute dino masks.
T-Rex Topper
Model fondant into a dino shape to dress up the top of your cake. (If you aren't feeling crafty, a few plastic dinos will do the trick!)
Prehistoric Players
Cut dino paper into triangles to create a banner, and hang paper dinosaurs onto walls and ceiling.
Dinosaur Hunt
Let the kids go on a dino dig, hunting for plastic figurines around the yard.
Mask-a-Saurus
The kids wore colorful masks and posed for the camera.