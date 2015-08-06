Coloring Party
Let guests paint (or color) the town red at this bold and beautiful party. Festive balloons and a bright runner dress up the work space, and a brightly colored cake adds to the fun. Send guests home with colorful candies, or a custom-made coloring kit.
Rainbow Bundt Cake
Dress up your favorite bundt cake with bold drips of frosting in every shade of the rainbow. Warm frosting in the microwave, divide it into six bowls, and stir in food coloring (use gel coloring for bolder color). Pour it over and let it cool.
Box of Crayon Cake
A little cutting and some colorful frosting are all you need to put together this impressive cake. Just follow our instructions.
Dress Your Table
Thick brown craft paper helps keep paint spills and messes from damaging your table below (though you may want to put a layer of plastic beneath it just in case). Bright colored card stock makes a runner through the center of the table.
Bright Balloons
Get inspired by the crayon box or paint palette, and load up the party space with balloons in every color of the rainbow. Keep them grounded by tying the strings to paint brushes.
Paint the Town...
Let your guests express themselves -- choose to put out crayons or paints, and offer canvases or paper for their work. Consider hiring an art teacher or local art student to teach the kids some tricks and techniques.
A DIY Coloring Set
A coloring book keeps creativity flowing after the party's over. Simply print pages (check out our selection), and bind with a decorative cover. Add a pocket for kids to stash crayons.