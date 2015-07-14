Backyard Camping Birthday Bash
Welcome to Camp!
A hand-painted sign greets guests to "Camp Luke;" it's the perfect camp-themed welcome (and it's way more original than balloons).
Smiles all Around
Entertain your campers with classic campfire birthday songs.
Patchwork Pillow
Decorate the pillows in your tent with easy iron-on scout badges.
Gear Up!
Send your campers off to adventure with these great explorer packs.
Exploration Nation
Let campers explore wild grounds with these cute binoculars. They'll discover a lot in their own backyards.
Custom Favors
Customize each campers' favor by stamping their names onto classic camp lunch bags.
Guiding Bright
Direct your campers over to their tent with these bright and bold handmade fabric signs.
Flash Frenzy
Keep things bright in the dark woods with these mini flashlights. They ensure that your explorers uncover every nook and cranny.
Explorer Outfits
Hand out personalized t-shirts to get your campers in the spirit.
Make a Mark
Create a fun guest book by painting an outdoor table with chalkboard paint.
Outdoor Entertainment
Gather around for a less traditional campfire. The stage is set for an outdoor screening of The Berenstain Bears: Fun Family Adventures!
Cool Campfire
Gather around a makeshift campfire constructed from a pile of hula hoops.
Fire Fighters
Keep the campers busy by pretending to roast marshmallows or fight the fire with fun!
Capture the Flag
Campers will run wild for a game of "capture the color" where they race to grab the most colored balls as fast as they can.
Take Cover!
To keep safe from the lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!) let the kids run and hide under a parachute as other campers let it rise and fall.
Toasted Treats
Sit back at the campfire, and enjoy some delicious cookies from Eleni's in New York City.
Second Star
Light up the night with star cupcakes that will surely capture the attention of your little adventurers.
S'more Fun!
Captivate your audience with tasty s'more treats as they kick back at sunset.
