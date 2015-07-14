Backyard Camping Birthday Bash

By Samantha Mellone; Party design by Desiree Spinner Events July 14, 2015
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Get out the camping gear and throw your kid an awesome birthday party with this explorer d?cor.
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Welcome to Camp!

Credit: Kelly Hike

A hand-painted sign greets guests to "Camp Luke;" it's the perfect camp-themed welcome (and it's way more original than balloons).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Smiles all Around

Credit: Kelly Hike

Entertain your campers with classic campfire birthday songs.

3 of 19

Advertisement

4 of 19

Patchwork Pillow

Credit: Kelly Hike

Decorate the pillows in your tent with easy iron-on scout badges.

5 of 19

Gear Up!

Credit: Kelly Hike

Send your campers off to adventure with these great explorer packs.

6 of 19

Exploration Nation

Credit: Kelly Hike

Let campers explore wild grounds with these cute binoculars. They'll discover a lot in their own backyards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Custom Favors

Credit: Kelly Hike

Customize each campers' favor by stamping their names onto classic camp lunch bags.

8 of 19

Guiding Bright

Credit: Kelly Hike

Direct your campers over to their tent with these bright and bold handmade fabric signs.

9 of 19

Flash Frenzy

Credit: Kelly Hike

Keep things bright in the dark woods with these mini flashlights. They ensure that your explorers uncover every nook and cranny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Explorer Outfits

Credit: Kelly Hike

Hand out personalized t-shirts to get your campers in the spirit.

11 of 19

Make a Mark

Credit: Kelly Hike

Create a fun guest book by painting an outdoor table with chalkboard paint.

12 of 19

Outdoor Entertainment

Credit: Kelly Hike

Gather around for a less traditional campfire. The stage is set for an outdoor screening of The Berenstain Bears: Fun Family Adventures!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Cool Campfire

Credit: Kelly Hike

Gather around a makeshift campfire constructed from a pile of hula hoops.

14 of 19

Fire Fighters

Credit: Kelly Hike

Keep the campers busy by pretending to roast marshmallows or fight the fire with fun!

15 of 19

Capture the Flag

Credit: Kelly Hike

Campers will run wild for a game of "capture the color" where they race to grab the most colored balls as fast as they can.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Take Cover!

Credit: Kelly Hike

To keep safe from the lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!) let the kids run and hide under a parachute as other campers let it rise and fall.

17 of 19

Toasted Treats

Credit: Kelly Hike

Sit back at the campfire, and enjoy some delicious cookies from Eleni's in New York City.

18 of 19

Second Star

Credit: Kelly Hike

Light up the night with star cupcakes that will surely capture the attention of your little adventurers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

S'more Fun!

Credit: 101750770.jpg

Captivate your audience with tasty s'more treats as they kick back at sunset.

Copyright &copy 2011 Meredith Corporation.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next