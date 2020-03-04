Birthday Party Themes

Choosing a theme can be the jumping off point for a great party, so check in with your child to see what sounds like fun. If you're looking for a fresh take on a birthday party theme, check out our clever tips, creative ideas, and practical advice to make your party a blast.

15 Baby Shark Birthday Party Ideas We Love
From Baby Shark birthday decorations to Baby Shark birthday invitations, here's what you need to throw your child the party of their doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo dreams.
Toddler 'Insisted' on Scary Nun-Themed Birthday Party — and the Internet Is Loving It
Lucia Brown celebrated her third birthday dressed as The Nun, drawing inspiration from the 2018 horror film.
Kim Kardashian Turned Her Home Into an Actual Wonderland for Chi's Alice in Wonderland Themed-Birthday
The theme of Chicago's first birthday was "Alice in Wonderland."
Mom Threw Her Toddler the Ultimate Guy Fieri, 'Flavortown'-Themed Birthday Party
After her toddler's spiked hair reminded her of the Food Network star, a mom and baker from California pulled together the most outrageous Flavortown-themed celebration for her L.O.
'Twin Girls' North West & Penelope Disick Wear Matching Outfits at Unicorn-Themed Birthday Bash
Party time!
16 Easy Avengers Birthday Party Ideas
Got a Marvel fan with a big day coming up? These awesome Avengers birthday party ideas are sure to save the day. 
8 Easy Moana Birthday Party Ideas
Planning a tropical Moana-themed birthday party? We've got you covered with cute Moana party supplies, invitations, and more!
Jessica Simpson's Son Had an Adorable 'Moana' Birthday Party
What can she say except "you're welcome" for throwing this fabulous birthday party for son Ace's 4th birthday? See the photos for some party inspo.
8 Places to Throw an Awesome Kids' Tea Party
You Have to See This 8-Year-Old's Epic 'Hamilton' Birthday Party
This Unicorn-Themed 1st Birthday Party Is Definitely the Stuff of Dreams
This 5-Year-Old Just Had a Costco-Themed Birthday Celebration

You Have to See This Adorable Taco Bell-Themed First Birthday Smash

There's a sweet story behind the choice of tacos over cake for this adorable little girl's first birthday party.

