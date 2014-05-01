Birthdays from A to Z

Using numbers, celebrate your child's year with one of these tips from Parents' Facebook fans.

My son always wears a T-shirt on his birthday with his new age. --Renata Nathalia

Every year we cut out numbers of the age our daughter is turning and make a trail through the house. When she wakes up, she follows the path to birthday treats at the end. --Dena Cohen

My parents always made sugar cookies shaped like the number we turned each year. I've continued the tradition for my own children. --Krista Davis