Birthday Party Planning

Mom Asks Guests to Pay a Cover Charge for Her Child's Birthday Party
In The Boston Globe's advice column, a friend of the mom asks whether or not she should say something about the eyebrow-raising move.
How to Plan the Perfect Party According to Kids
We surveyed dozens of kids to find out what they really want for their next birthday. Here are their five wishes and how to make them a reality.
11 Lego-Themed Birthday Decor Ideas That Will Inspire Your Next Party
Whether you've got a Lego Duplo-loving toddler or an older kid who's a master builder, a Lego-themed birthday party will be a hit. Get inspired with these Instagram-worthy ideas.
17 Budget-Friendly Kids’ Birthday Party Ideas
A fun celebration doesn’t need to cost a pretty penny. Throw a memorable bash with these clever cost-cutting kids’ birthday party ideas.
Glam It Up Purse Cake - Part Two
Inchworm Cupcakes
Start with a funny face, then build a worm as long as you like using individual cupcakes.
Dollhouse Cake - Part Two
Welcome your guests "home" with this pretty-in-pink dollhouse. From the delicious door to the sweet shingles, have a blast creating your one-of-a-kind design!
Dollhouse Cake - Part One
Rodeo Roundup Boot Cake
Glam It Up Purse Cake - Part One
Fish Cake
How to Make a Dinosaur-Egg Cake

Modern Art Cake

Now is the time to bring the traditional birthday cake into modern times with this Jackson Pollock-inspired treat. The crazier, the better, so let your little artist go to town.

Crepe-Paper Crazy
