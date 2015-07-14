First Birthday Invitation Etiquette

Everyone's biggest pet peeve when it comes to birthday parties is not getting a response. Here's how to handle it: First, put a deadline date for the RSVP on your invite. "That makes your invitation sound more crucial," McVeigh explains. If you still need to track down a few responses, she suggests emailing or calling the invitees and saying, "I've had some confusion with the RSVPs, so can you please tell me again if you're able to make it or not?" If that doesn't do the trick, make sure you have a few extra desserts and party favors on hand in case the people who didn't respond appear.