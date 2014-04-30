These cute cone decorations set the scene for sundae fun. Plus, they are a piece of cake to make!

What You'll Need:

hole punch, 10.5" paper cones, fishing line, tape, 6" Styrofoam balls, tissue paper, hot-glue gun and glue sticks, Styrofoam block, craft knife, wooden skewer or thin dowel, scissors

Make It:

1. Punch a hole on either side of the paper cone. Thread a piece of fishing line through each hole and secure line with a knot and a piece of tape inside the cone.

2. Cover a 6" Styrofoam ball with a sheet of tissue paper, securing paper on the bottom with hot glue.

3. Stack two pieces of matching tissue paper and push them into the center of the cone (it's okay if it's messy); lift paper away from the edge to glue it to the cone's interior.

4. Cut a square of Styrofoam from the block to fit the opening of the cone and hot-glue it into place.

5. Push the wooden skewer or dowel into the bottom of the ball and push the other end of the skewer or dowel into the Styrofoam square so that the ball sits on top of the cone; secure Styrofoam ball with hot glue.

6. Trim the ruffle of tissue paper that's protruding from the cone to make a scoop-like shape.

7. Hang the finished cones from the fishing line.