8 Cheap (and Fun) First Birthday Party Ideas
Just because your baby's big day is here doesn't mean you need to shell out the big bucks. Check out these budget-friendly first birthday party ideas that are guaranteed to make your bash a memorable one.
1. Frame Your Baby's 'Year of Firsts'
Keep your kiddo's 1st birthday decor super simple — and super sweet — with a framed photo collage of all their firsts. Not only is it adorable decor for the party, it's a beautiful keepsake you'll always cherish.
To buy! Tilted Heart Collage Art Print, $14.99; shutterfly.com
2. Crepe Paper Everything
Want to keep the budget to a minimum for your child's 1st birthday, and still have a stylish bash? No problem! You can make all the decor out of crepe paper (no, really). Napkin rings, lanterns, party favors — you name it! — can all be done with cheap, paper streamers, even this stunning centerpiece-worthy pinata.
To buy! Lia Griffith Heavy Crepe Paper, $19.49; amazon.com
3. Get Your Snack On
Chances are, there will be a few toddlers at the party in addition to the guest of honor. Cater to their culinary needs by displaying Cheerios, Goldfish, and other "pick-ups" in cute treat cups. It'll cost you next to nothing and look nice and polished.
To buy! Rainbow Polka Dots Party Cups, $13.99; amazon.com
4. Make Treats Part of the Decor
Few things are cuter than mini donuts (besides, of course, the birthday girl or boy), so why not make them part of the decor? Slip a few mini donuts (or cookies that look like donuts) around a straw and glass of milk and you've got yourself some seriously cute party decorations that are impossible to resist.
To buy! Glass Milk Bottle Set of 12, $24.99; amazon.com
5. Do the Monster Mash
If you want to get theme-y, a monster bash is a fun way to go with tons of budget-friendly ideas. These cute utensil holders are really just empty tissue boxes. Clever!
To buy! Little Monster Party Plates, $13.60; zazzle.com
6. Have a Milk and Cookies Party
Whether you're turning one or 100, it's impossible to resist the tried-and-true combo of milk and cookies. And an added bonus? Neither will break the bank, making for a super affordable party theme.
To buy! Small Glass Bottles With Cork Lids, $19.99; amazon.com
7. No-Sew High-Chair Tutu
Up your smash cake photo op game with a no-sew tutu for your baby's highchair. The little ballerina in your life will look even cuter (if that's possible) sitting behind a big tuft of tulle.
To buy! Rainbow 1st Birthday High Chair Tutu, $13.99; amazon.com
8. Have a Ball
No baby, toddler, and possibly adult will be able to resist some good, clean ball pit fun. Simply add colorful balls to a blow-up kiddie pool and you've got hours of (cheap) entertainment on your hands.
To buy! Kids Indoor Pop Up Ball Play Tent, $12.99; amazon.com