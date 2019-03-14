8 Cheap (and Fun) First Birthday Party Ideas

By Nicole Fabian-Weber
Credit: Christina Landeros of Moments Captured Photography

Just because your baby's big day is here doesn't mean you need to shell out the big bucks. Check out these budget-friendly first birthday party ideas that are guaranteed to make your bash a memorable one.

1. Frame Your Baby's 'Year of Firsts'

Keep your kiddo's 1st birthday decor super simple — and super sweet — with a framed photo collage of all their firsts. Not only is it adorable decor for the party, it's a beautiful keepsake you'll always cherish.

To buy! Tilted Heart Collage Art Print, $14.99; shutterfly.com

2. Crepe Paper Everything

Credit: Lia Griffith

Want to keep the budget to a minimum for your child's 1st birthday, and still have a stylish bash? No problem! You can make all the decor out of crepe paper (no, really). Napkin rings, lanterns, party favors — you name it! — can all be done with cheap, paper streamers, even this stunning centerpiece-worthy pinata.

To buy! Lia Griffith Heavy Crepe Paper, $19.49; amazon.com

3. Get Your Snack On

Chances are, there will be a few toddlers at the party in addition to the guest of honor. Cater to their culinary needs by displaying Cheerios, Goldfish, and other "pick-ups" in cute treat cups. It'll cost you next to nothing and look nice and polished.

To buy! Rainbow Polka Dots Party Cups, $13.99; amazon.com

4. Make Treats Part of the Decor

Credit: Erin J. Saldana

Few things are cuter than mini donuts (besides, of course, the birthday girl or boy), so why not make them part of the decor? Slip a few mini donuts (or cookies that look like donuts) around a straw and glass of milk and you've got yourself some seriously cute party decorations that are impossible to resist.

To buy! Glass Milk Bottle Set of 12, $24.99; amazon.com

5. Do the Monster Mash

Credit: The Photographer's Wife

If you want to get theme-y, a monster bash is a fun way to go with tons of budget-friendly ideas. These cute utensil holders are really just empty tissue boxes. Clever!

To buy! Little Monster Party Plates, $13.60; zazzle.com

6. Have a Milk and Cookies Party

Credit: A Lucky Lovely Life

Whether you're turning one or 100, it's impossible to resist the tried-and-true combo of milk and cookies. And an added bonus? Neither will break the bank, making for a super affordable party theme.

To buy! Small Glass Bottles With Cork Lids, $19.99; amazon.com

7. No-Sew High-Chair Tutu

Up your smash cake photo op game with a no-sew tutu for your baby's highchair. The little ballerina in your life will look even cuter (if that's possible) sitting behind a big tuft of tulle.

To buy! Rainbow 1st Birthday High Chair Tutu, $13.99; amazon.com

8. Have a Ball

Credit: Christina Landeros of Moments Captured Photography

No baby, toddler, and possibly adult will be able to resist some good, clean ball pit fun. Simply add colorful balls to a blow-up kiddie pool and you've got hours of (cheap) entertainment on your hands.

To buy! Kids Indoor Pop Up Ball Play Tent, $12.99; amazon.com

