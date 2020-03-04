Birthday Party Ideas

Looking for that perfect birthday party idea? Check out all our ideas and advice to help you get the right theme plus all the know-how you'll need to pull it together.

Most Recent

Walmart Has Everything You Need to Plan an Insta-Worthy Birthday Party for Your Kid
Shop the trendiest birthday party decor that won't break the bank.
8 Easy Summer Birthday Party Ideas for Kids
Check out our simple, affordable, and fun summer birthday themes and ideas for a party everyone will remember for years to come.
How to Throw an Astrology-Themed Birthday Party
From charming Leo desserts to quirky Aquarian birthday invitations, here's what you need to throw your child a seriously cool, astrology-themed birthday party.
8 Best Birthday Party Ideas For Tweens
From extreme scavenger hunts to an oh-so messy mud race, ensure your big kid has an awesome birthday with these tween-approved party ideas.
8 Cheap (and Fun) First Birthday Party Ideas
Just because your baby's big day is here doesn't mean you need to shell out the big bucks. Check out these budget-friendly first birthday party ideas that are guaranteed to make your bash a memorable one.
Why Fiver Birthday Parties Are Every Parent's Dream
The trendy birthday party concept is catching on with plenty of moms.
More Birthday Party Ideas

Top Kids' Birthday Party Trends for 2019, According to Pinterest
Here are the kids' birthday party themes and decor that will be trending in the year ahead.
How to Plan the Perfect Party According to Kids
We surveyed dozens of kids to find out what they really want for their next birthday. Here are their five wishes and how to make them a reality.
Netflix Now Lets You Celebrate Your Kids' Birthday With His Favorite Characters
11 Lego-Themed Birthday Decor Ideas That Will Inspire Your Next Party
30-Year-Old's Epic Birthday Party Reminds Us Why Everyone Should Have a Smash Cake
Jessica Simpson's Son Had an Adorable 'Moana' Birthday Party

8 Places to Throw an Awesome Kids' Tea Party

Bring your sweetie to one of these afternoon tea spots that cater to little ones. We've picked the hotels, stores, and restaurants that stand out across the country.

All Birthday Party Ideas

How to Paint a Butterfly Mask
This Unicorn-Themed 1st Birthday Party Is Definitely the Stuff of Dreams
DIY Birthday Decor Ideas for Every Level of Crafty Mom
This Baby's Snow White-Themed Smash Cake Photo Sesh Is a Dream Come True
17 Budget-Friendly Kids’ Birthday Party Ideas
Kid Craft: No-Sew Superhero Capes
How to Make a Kid's Birthday Party Fun... for Adults
Birthday Bash! Party Planning Tips & Tricks
Readers' Best Party Tips
8 Keys to Party Success
Fantastic Birthday Party Ideas
Checklist: Throw a Stress-Free First Birthday Party
Brilliant Birthday Party Ideas
Hassle-Free Party Food Ideas Kids Will Love—That Won't Break Your Budget
The Ultimate Birthday Party Planner
This Toddler's Lavish Birthday Party Cost $157,000!
Favorite Things: Great Birthday Gifts for $20 or Less
30 Gifts Kids Can Make
The Best Kids’ Birthday Party Places
Party of the Month: Carnival Party
Make Holiday Birthdays Special
Prince George Turns 1 -- Let's Celebrate His Birthday!
A Princess-Power Party
Party of the Month: Flying High
A Green Carnival
