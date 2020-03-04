First Birthday Party

Get the video camera charged. You won't want to miss a minute of this celebration. Learn how to schedule the party so Baby will be bright-eyed for guests, check out these great gift ideas, plus cake ideas your baby will love to smear all over his face. Happy first birthday, Baby!

Meghan Markle Made Archie’s First Birthday Cake—and His Two ‘Best Friends’ Were There!
The cake was a "smash!"
8 Cheap (and Fun) First Birthday Party Ideas
Just because your baby's big day is here doesn't mean you need to shell out the big bucks. Check out these budget-friendly first birthday party ideas that are guaranteed to make your bash a memorable one.
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's First Birthday with Epic Amusement Park-Themed Party
Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for daughter Stormi's extravagant first birthday party.
We're Lovin' This Burger Smash Shoot...And the Mom's Sassy Reaction to its Critics
Who needs a smash cake when you could a have a smash cheeseburger? Or better yet, lots of smash cheeseburgers? But not everyone is a fan...
30-Year-Old's Epic Birthday Party Reminds Us Why Everyone Should Have a Smash Cake
Proving you can have your cake and eat it, too—at any age!
5 Ways to Give Back With Your Baby's First Birthday
While there's nothing wrong with lavishing your little one on her big day, this occasion is also a great opportunity to give back. Here's how.
Exclusive: See the Adorable First Birthday Party Tess and Nick Holliday Threw for Their Son
The mom and model celebrated her younger son Bowie's first birthday with a precious fruit-themed party. See the adorable photos from the celebration.
This Baby's Smash Cake Is Every Nutella-Lover's Dream
Anyone who is a fan of Nutella will be reaching for the nearest jar after seeing the sweet photos of this baby's indulgent birthday treat.
Mom's Accidentally Pornographic Baking Fail Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day
This Baby Had an Epic Philly Food Smash for His First Birthday, Yo!
This Unicorn-Themed 1st Birthday Party Is Definitely the Stuff of Dreams
Anne Hathaway Is Every Mom Overwhelmed by the Pinterest Pressure of Planning a First Birthday Party

You Have to See This Adorable Taco Bell-Themed First Birthday Smash

There's a sweet story behind the choice of tacos over cake for this adorable little girl's first birthday party.

Checklist: Planning Baby's First Birthday Party
First Birthday Keepsakes and Traditions
'Miracle' Twins Born 24 Days Apart Celebrate Major Milestone
Please Don't Give My Baby a Birthday Gift
Flying Over the Rainbow Party
Banner Birthday Party
A Boy and His Boxes Party
Look Who's Turning 1
