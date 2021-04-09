3 Instagrammable Birthday Cakes from Food Network's Molly Yeh

“Baking in our house was a way to show people you loved them,” cookbook author Molly Yeh says of the cupcake-making moments she shared as a kid with her mom. Now a mother herself, the 31-year-old behind the Food Network show Girl Meets Farm that’s filmed out of her Minnesota home and the blog My Name Is Yeh carries on the tradition with her 2-year-old daughter, Bernie. Yeh’s love language of choice these days: from-scratch layer cakes. Her colorful creations—rainbow sprinkles and marzipan add-ons make frequent appearances—have the power to elicit heart eyes from both kids and adults, making them showstoppers fully worth the production for birthdays and other biggish celebrations. Little hands can help. Yeh has been finding ways for Bernie to be sous chef, adding either frosting or premeasured ingredients. “Having a family cake recipe you can go back to year after year and build memories around,” Yeh says, “is what baking is all about.”