Delicious ideas for easy-to-make birthday cakes that will be a smash hit at your next party. Our tested recipes guarantee success. Plus: Be inspired with themes for every child from Barbie to circus to puppies and so much more.

3 Instagrammable Birthday Cakes from Food Network's Molly Yeh
Let the Desserts Rage On! Frozen 2 Ice Cream Is Here Just in Time for the Premiere
It's a no brainer to celebrate the release of Frozen 2 with something, well, frozen.
Husband Surprises Amazon-Loving Wife with a Birthday Cake Made to Look Exactly Like a Package
"As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, ‘He gets me,’ " birthday girl Emily McGuire said.
Mom 'Shocked' After Toddler's Cake Says 'Happy Birthday Loser': 'I Couldn't Stop Laughing'
Melin Jones says she asked a Walmart employee to include her daughter's nickname on the birthday cake, but "loser" wound up in icing instead.
10 Smash Cakes to Rock Your Instagram Feed
Smash cakes are the hottest trend in baby birthdays. Photos of the messy memories, taken by mothers and professional photographers alike, have swept across Instagram lately. Check out our list of top smash cake ideas for your child—because while we that know your baby will be the star of your photos, the cake is, well, the icing on the cake. 
Smash Cake Photo Series Features Three Adorable Down Syndrome Babies
So cute! A new photo series features three gorgeous babies who were born with Down Syndrome smashing their first birthday cakes. 
30-Year-Old's Epic Birthday Party Reminds Us Why Everyone Should Have a Smash Cake
Proving you can have your cake and eat it, too—at any age!
How to Make a Rice Krispies Treats Bicycle
Rice Krispies Treats feeling a little square? Try creating one shaped like a bike, thanks to fun-food fanatic Jessica Siskin’s upcoming book, Treat Yourself.
This Baby's Snow White-Themed Smash Cake Photo Sesh Is a Dream Come True
How to Make a Pixel Cake
How to Make a Candy Cake
How to Make a Galaxy Cake

How to Make a Pretzel Cake

To make this pretty pretzel cake, shingle mini pretzel twists in alternating colors around a round, frosted cake (store-bought works!), and top with larger pretzels.

Glam It Up Purse Cake - Part One
Fish Cake
How to Decorate a Cake: Ganache Coating & Sugar Stencils
How to Decorate a Cake: Piping Borders & Letters
How to Decorate a Cake: Prep Your Cake For Decorating
How to Decorate a Cake: Frosting Swirls & Decorative Edges
How to Make a Dinosaur-Egg Cake
Modern Art Cake
Lotsa Lollies Cake
Cat Birthday Cake
Amazing Birthday Cakes: Video How-To
Birthday Cake Bonanza!
10 Terrific Cake Toppings
Super Cute Cupcakes
Treat Toppers for Birthday Cupcakes
Quick Cakes
Creative Birthday Cakes
6 Pans for Cool Birthday Cakes
Volcano Cake
Xylophone Cake
Bowling Pin Cake
