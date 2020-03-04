Birthdays

Throw the coolest birthday party with these ideas for creative themes, quick-and-easy goody bags, amazing cakes, simply perfect invites, and more. Plus: Games and activities kids will scream for (hopefully outside).

Toddler Asks for Cake Depicting Mufasa's Death in The Lion King: 'Everyone Will Be Too Sad to Eat'
Leona Feigh did not want to share her birthday cake.
3 Instagrammable Birthday Cakes from Food Network's Molly Yeh
Walmart Has Everything You Need to Plan an Insta-Worthy Birthday Party for Your Kid
Shop the trendiest birthday party decor that won't break the bank.
How to Celebrate Birthdays Without a Big Party
You don’t need a long guest list or a pile of presents. Start sweet traditions that make your child’s big day the best of the year.
8 Easy Summer Birthday Party Ideas for Kids
Check out our simple, affordable, and fun summer birthday themes and ideas for a party everyone will remember for years to come.
Meghan Markle Made Archie’s First Birthday Cake—and His Two ‘Best Friends’ Were There!
The cake was a "smash!"
Prince Louis' Brand New (Rainbow!) Birthday Portraits Have a Special Meaning: See All 5!
Kate Middleton took the adorable photos while isolating at their country home earlier this month.
Girl with Special Needs Gets Birthday Car Parade After Trip Was Canceled Due to Coronavirus
Keira “Kiki” Cunningham's her parents were determined to celebrate her big day and the progress she’s made since suffering a life-altering brain injury in 2017.
How to Throw an Astrology-Themed Birthday Party
8-Year-Old Girl Takes Over Her Local Target to Throw Her Dream Birthday Party with Friends
15 Baby Shark Birthday Party Ideas We Love
These Are the Most Common Birthdays—And the Least

Let the Desserts Rage On! Frozen 2 Ice Cream Is Here Just in Time for the Premiere

It's a no brainer to celebrate the release of Frozen 2 with something, well, frozen.

School Bus Driver Surprises Passenger with Decorated Bus for 5th Birthday
Dog Dies After Heroically Saving Family from a Gunman at a Child's Birthday Party
8 Best Birthday Party Ideas For Tweens
8 Cheap (and Fun) First Birthday Party Ideas
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's First Birthday with Epic Amusement Park-Themed Party
Kim Kardashian Turned Her Home Into an Actual Wonderland for Chi's Alice in Wonderland Themed-Birthday
Why Fiver Birthday Parties Are Every Parent's Dream
Top Kids' Birthday Party Trends for 2019, According to Pinterest
Mom Threw Her Toddler the Ultimate Guy Fieri, 'Flavortown'-Themed Birthday Party
10 Smash Cakes to Rock Your Instagram Feed
How to Plan the Perfect Party According to Kids
'Twin Girls' North West & Penelope Disick Wear Matching Outfits at Unicorn-Themed Birthday Bash
David Beckham’s Son Surprised Him on His Birthday, and It's the Sweetest Reunion
16 Easy Avengers Birthday Party Ideas
8 Easy Moana Birthday Party Ideas
Netflix Now Lets You Celebrate Your Kids' Birthday With His Favorite Characters
This Mom is Creating Adorable Party Supplies That Showcase Diversity
We're Lovin' This Burger Smash Shoot...And the Mom's Sassy Reaction to its Critics
11 Lego-Themed Birthday Decor Ideas That Will Inspire Your Next Party
Smash Cake Photo Series Features Three Adorable Down Syndrome Babies
30-Year-Old's Epic Birthday Party Reminds Us Why Everyone Should Have a Smash Cake
This Taco 'Smash Cake' Might Be the Best First Birthday Idea Ever
Jessica Simpson's Son Had an Adorable 'Moana' Birthday Party
8 Places to Throw an Awesome Kids' Tea Party
5 Ways to Give Back With Your Baby's First Birthday
