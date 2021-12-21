The Best Kids' Headphones That Provide Maximum Listening Fun While Protecting Little Ears

Best Bluetooth: iClever TransNova Kids Bluetooth Headphones

Whether they'll be using an iPad without a regular headphone jack or you just want to give them freedom of movement without yanking cords around, Bluetooth headphones that are specifically designed for kids can be very convenient. Parents magazine editors recommend the iClever TransNova headphones, which have three different sound-limit settings (74, 85, or 94 decibels) parents can set, plus a 45-hour battery life before you need to recharge via USB-c. Kids will enjoy customizing them with the interchangeable plates, and there's also a built-in microphone for use on video chats or remote classes.

"I tried them on myself and the headphones will extend enough to accommodate an adult head. The sound as I was listening to it was fantastic and they had some noise isolation, which is what I was glad for, given that I was going to restrict the audio," wrote a parent in a five-star review. They later amended their review to give other customers one warning: "The battery life is more like 20-25 hours. The only reason I [didn't] remove stars is that they charge super fast. It really does charge back up to 80 percent after 10 minutes. That gets me through the day with minimal annoyance."

To buy: iClever TransNova Kids Bluetooth Headphones, $24.99 with coupon (originally $49.99); amazon.com.