Some of the Best Amazon Prime Deals on Toys Have Already Started
While the most skilled shoppers and planners among us might already know this, buying kids' toys during huge sales events like Amazon Prime Day, which is coming up onJune 21-22 this year, is a parenting move that will save you more than just money. Not only can you score discounts on all-time faves like LEGO kits, doll houses, and slime, but you can also set yourself up for a summer free from boredom, friends' birthday parties with no last-minute present scrambles, and even that far-off holiday season with less stress. And why not start even earlier with the early Prime Day toy deals that are already going on right now?
We've had a chance to preview the list of the best toy deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2021 (really, days), and it is full of gems your kids will love at prices that are sometimes more than 50 percent off. Got a dinosaur-obsessed tot in the house? You're set. Looking for games to entertain your tween on a rainy day? They've got those too. How about some STEM toys to inspire your budding engineers? Handled.
Of course, the full list of Prime Day toy offers is long, and deals pop up and sell out throughout this event - which makes it a fun hunt if you're into that sort of thing, but also sometimes overwhelming if you're, say, taking care of children all day too. That's what we're here for, with this little cheat sheet for some of the best deals on every toy your offspring have dreamed of, and many they haven't yet.
When you're looking at early Amazon Prime Day deals, you may not yet see some of your favorite brands - those often get reserved until the big day. Consider this your opportunity to discover smaller toy makers whose products have equally high customer reviews (and will equally please the littles). Speaking of opportunities, while these deals are available to you even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, if you sign up for a free 30-day trial now, you'll get free shipping on all your orders.
These are the deals available as of this writing, but we'll be updating this list as soon as new discounts pop up.
Playhouses, Tents, and Make-Believe
- Beaure Princess Pop-Up Play Tent, $19.99 (originally $32.99); amazon.com
- FoxPrint Rocketship Tent, $21.54 (originally $34.99); amazon.com
- KidKraft Vintage Wooden Play Kitchen, $94.90 (originally $159.99); amazon.com
- Alex Toys Ideal Magic Amazing Magic Hat Set, $9.90 (originally $19.99); amazon.com
- Peainbox Pretend Play Kitchen Set, $16.99 (originally $23.99); amazon.com
Create magical spaces in real life and in kids' imaginations with these pop-up tents, role-playing toys, and costumes. We're especially excited about deals on KidCraft's impressive line of play kitchens and playhouses.
Outside Fun
- Ayeboovi Baby Shark Pool With Canopy, $26.34 (originally $39.99); amazon.com
- Letosan Water Blasters, $14.99 (originally $29.99); amazon.com
- Cherylon Inflatable Pool, $59.49 (originally $85.99); amazon.com
- Winique Splash Pad, $16.99 (originally $34.99); amazon.com
- Ginmic Outdoor Explorer Kit, $21.24 (originally $35.99); amazon.com
We're all about exploring the woods and splashing around this season - and OK, so are the kids. Splash pads are a safe and silly upgrade to the old "run around the rickety sprinkler" game.
Create and Build With LEGO, Art, More
- Lego Trolls World Tour Volcano Rock City, $27.10 (originally $39.99); amazon.com
- Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box, $24.00 (originally $29.99); amazon.com
- Lego Hidden Side Newbury Abandoned Prison, $34.00 (originally $39.99); amazon.com
- Ouiros Domino Construction Set, $13.49, (originally $24.99); amazon.com
- Creative Mosaic Electric Drill Puzzle Set, $13.99 (originally $25.99); amazon.com
- Foayex Musical Piano Mat, $13.99 (originally $39.99); amazon.com
- ZCraft DIY Dinosaur Sewing Craft, $11.43 (originally $22.85); amazon.com
- Smartie Pies Slime Kit $9.57 (originally $14.95); amazon.com
- Tondozen Kids Digital Camera, $22.09 (originally $28.99); amazon.com
- King Me Dinosaur Excavation Kit $9.50 (originally $18.99); amazon.com
As during previous Prime Days, you can expect to see great deals on Lego kits popping up throughout the coming days. Don't miss out on other opportunities for your kids to create too - whether that means sewing, drawing, or making slime.
Cars and Trucks and Things That Go
- Green Toys Rocket, $14.99 (originally $24.99); amazon.com
- Dazmers Battery Powered Fire Truck and Police Car, $6.64 (originally 9.49); amazon.com
- Morwant Snap Together Pull-Back Car, $23.09 (originally $32.99); amazon.com
- Sanrock U61W RC Drone, $42.49 (originally $49.99); amazon.com
- Cradream RC Stunt Car, $17.99 (originally $28.99); amazon.com
Many of these toys on wheels, wings, and propellers will pique your kids' interest in STEM subjects. But also, never forget that it's just fun to make things vroom.
Dolls, Action Figures, Collectibles
- Barbie Extra Doll #4, $19.99 (originally $24.99); amazon.com
- Jizhi Realistic Newborn Baby Dolls, $50.99 (originally $69.99); amazon.com
- girlzndollz Elana Soft Doll, $12.25 (originally $14.99); amazon.com
- Urban Explorer Doll Clothes (Fit American Girl Dolls), $17.58 (originally $28.97); amazon.com
- Dinosaur Play Mat (With 11 Dinosaur Figures), $9.99 (originally $19.99); amazon.com
We're going to see so many deals on big brand baby dolls, Barbie, animal figures, and action figures this Prime Day. Don't miss out on the accessories, like clothing for American Girl Dolls, that make playing with those toys fun for years.
Puzzles and Games
- Melissa & Doug Wooden Chunky Puzzles $18.60 (originally $21.99); amazon.com
- Yahtzee Jr. $11.00 (originally $12.99); amazon.com
- Dog Man: Attack of the Fleas Board Game, $12.60 (originally $19.99); amazon.com
- Ticket to Ride: First Journey Board Game, $23.00 (originally $34.99); amazon.com
- Fast Sling Puck Tabletop Game, $23.99 (originally $54.99); amazon.com
There's no more entertaining way to keep brains of all ages active than by gathering together for family game night, when you can try your luck with Yahtzee dice, take an imaginary journey, or work on those motor skills with a tabletop game. Come to think of it, bring on a hot summer day for games, too.
Check back here for more Amazon Prime Day 2021 toy deals in the days to come!