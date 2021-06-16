Some of the Best Amazon Prime Deals on Toys Have Already Started

While the most skilled shoppers and planners among us might already know this, buying kids' toys during huge sales events like Amazon Prime Day, which is coming up onJune 21-22 this year, is a parenting move that will save you more than just money. Not only can you score discounts on all-time faves like LEGO kits, doll houses, and slime, but you can also set yourself up for a summer free from boredom, friends' birthday parties with no last-minute present scrambles, and even that far-off holiday season with less stress. And why not start even earlier with the early Prime Day toy deals that are already going on right now?