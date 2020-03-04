Sewing

Sewing is both practical and artful. Help your kids learn the basics of clothing care and repair, then spark his inner stylist with simple clothes, accessories, crafts, and toys he can make himself.

Sew Fun! 3 Easy Embroidery Projects for Kids
Introduce kids to embroidery with these simple burlap-based projects for every skill level.
Gift Kids Can Make: Posy Sewing Kit
Perfect for a mom or grandmother, this clever and handy gift in a jar is a cinch to put together.
Great Gift Idea: Cozy Card Holders
These easy-to-sew wallets are sized just right for business cards, but you can also use them to present a gift card, jewelry, or even a heartfelt note.
Sew the Cutest Plush Toy Ever
Created with the most basic stitches, these five easy projects are perfect for kids just learning how to sew.
Adorable Projects for Beginner Sewers
Sew a Simple T-shirt Dress
A few lines of stitching turn a grown-up's tee into a cool and comfy dress or shirt. For extra style, add a stenciled monogram.
Make a Travel Tic-Tac-Toe Game
This portable game mat is dressed up with button playing pieces (taking an expedition to choose them can be part of the fun). If you like, make a little bag for them, using a felt circle and a thread or ribbon tie.
Cute Key Rings Kids Can Make
Design your own shapes for these fobs or trace our templates inspired by Japanese kawaii ("cute") style.
Sew a Sleeping Bag for Stuffed Animals
An Easy-to-Sew Stuffed Pal
Simple and Cute Sewing Crafts for Kids
Sew a Water Bottle Bear
