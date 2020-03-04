Sew Fun! 3 Easy Embroidery Projects for Kids
Introduce kids to embroidery with these simple burlap-based projects for every skill level.
Gift Kids Can Make: Posy Sewing Kit
Perfect for a mom or grandmother, this clever and handy gift in a jar is a cinch to put together.
Great Gift Idea: Cozy Card Holders
These easy-to-sew wallets are sized just right for business cards, but you can also use them to present a gift card, jewelry, or even a heartfelt note.
Sew the Cutest Plush Toy Ever
Created with the most basic stitches, these five easy projects are perfect for kids just learning how to sew.
Adorable Projects for Beginner Sewers
Created with the most basic stitches, these five easy projects are perfect for kids just learning how to sew.
Sew a Simple T-shirt Dress
A few lines of stitching turn a grown-up's tee into a cool and comfy dress or shirt. For extra style, add a stenciled monogram.