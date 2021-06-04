7 Raw Materials, Toys, and Crafts that Spark Your Child's Creativity

By Jacquelyn Mitchard
June 04, 2021
Consider these the raw materials for innovation.

Make: Kid Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library

Channel their crafty side with more than a thousand pieces, from googly eyes to sequins to tiny pom-poms, in the Kid Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library. Ages 8+ 

Solve: Ravensburger Kids Escape Puzzle: Museum Mysteries

Kids will have to think logically and creatively to tease out the Ravensburger Kids Escape Puzzle: Museum Mysteries. Once they get the pieces in place, they still have to study the riddles to determine how a dino egg was stolen. Ages 9+

Paint: RoseArt 40-Piece Sidewalk Chalk Paint Deluxe Set

Create street art on your driveway or walkway with the chalk paint, foam brushes, and markers in the RoseArt 40-Piece Sidewalk Chalk Paint Deluxe Set. Creations wash away with water. Ages 3+

Experiment: SunArt Paper Kit

Collect objects and arrange them on a special blue sheet included in the SunArt Paper Kit. Lay the sheet outside in the sun for one to five minutes, then rinse it off to see what develops. The sun helps the blue paper imprint with cool shapes. Ages 6+

Act: Great Pretenders Reversible Wonder Cape

Make-believe, including at-home theater, takes off with a little inspo. The Great Pretenders Reversible Wonder Cape, gold on one side and red on the other, sparks superhero, magician, or fairy-tale fantasies. 

Tell Stories: Creative Thinking and Silly Starters

The Creative Thinking and Silly Starters flip books provide a jumping-off point to storytelling in the car or writing at home—wherever you might be inspired to spin a yarn. Ages 6 to 8

Build: LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box

Dig into the LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box with 790 pieces for open-ended play (though there’s also an idea book if you need a few). Ages 4+

