Readers' Best Family Vacation Photos

By Classroom Lockdown Instructions August 10, 2010
Credit: Christa Renee
School season's here, but the weather's still ripe for outdoor activities. Gather the kids and try these ideas inspired by the summer photos Parents readers submitted in our first-ever Family Vacation Photo Contest.
Be One With Nature

Photo of Chelsea McGowan,1 year; Mount Prospect, Illinois.Submitted by Laurie McGowan

Taste Something Sweet

Photo of Cooper Thomas,10 months; Monroe, Louisiana.Submitted by Lesli and Chris Thomas

Feel the Sand in Your Toes

Photo of Cole Hardin,1 year; Cincinnati, Ohio.Submitted by Jennifer and Neal Hardin

Swing the Day Away

Photo of Bailey Rose Monroe, 9 years; Knoxville, Tennessee.Submitted by Angela Monroe

Connect with a Creature

Photo of Charlie Levine, 4 years; Nyack, New York.Submitted by Alanna Levine

Make Like a Bird

Photo of Angel Burch, 1½ years; West Des Moines, Iowa.Submitted by Christie Burch

Watch the Waves Roll In

Photo of Brenna Burger, 2½ years; Clio, Michigan.Submitted by Brooke Burger

Take the Plunge

Photo of Nicholas Johnson,4 years; Birmingham, Alabama.Submitted by Mike Johnson

Catch a Sunset

Photo of Thomas Boscha, 6 years; Bozeman, Montana.Submitted by Rick Boscha

Float Away

Photo of Gracie, 8 years, and Hannah, 5 years; Fuquay Varina, North Carolina. Submitted by Deb Ford

Get Lost in an Adventure

Photo of María José Martínez Lavín Gallo, 2 years, 8 months; Mexico City, Mexico.Submitted by Mariluz Gallo

Enter Your Photos for a Chance to Win!

Now that you've seen the winners of our first family vacation photo contest, enter our second-annual family vacation photo contest for the chance to win amazing prizes!

