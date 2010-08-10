Readers' Best Family Vacation Photos
Be One With Nature
Photo of Chelsea McGowan,1 year; Mount Prospect, Illinois.Submitted by Laurie McGowan
Taste Something Sweet
Photo of Cooper Thomas,10 months; Monroe, Louisiana.Submitted by Lesli and Chris Thomas
Feel the Sand in Your Toes
Photo of Cole Hardin,1 year; Cincinnati, Ohio.Submitted by Jennifer and Neal Hardin
Swing the Day Away
Photo of Bailey Rose Monroe, 9 years; Knoxville, Tennessee.Submitted by Angela Monroe
Connect with a Creature
Photo of Charlie Levine, 4 years; Nyack, New York.Submitted by Alanna Levine
Make Like a Bird
Photo of Angel Burch, 1½ years; West Des Moines, Iowa.Submitted by Christie Burch
Watch the Waves Roll In
Photo of Brenna Burger, 2½ years; Clio, Michigan.Submitted by Brooke Burger
Take the Plunge
Photo of Nicholas Johnson,4 years; Birmingham, Alabama.Submitted by Mike Johnson
Catch a Sunset
Photo of Thomas Boscha, 6 years; Bozeman, Montana.Submitted by Rick Boscha
Float Away
Photo of Gracie, 8 years, and Hannah, 5 years; Fuquay Varina, North Carolina. Submitted by Deb Ford
Get Lost in an Adventure
Photo of María José Martínez Lavín Gallo, 2 years, 8 months; Mexico City, Mexico.Submitted by Mariluz Gallo
Enter Your Photos for a Chance to Win!
Now that you've seen the winners of our first family vacation photo contest, enter our second-annual family vacation photo contest for the chance to win amazing prizes!