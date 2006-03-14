Fun Crafts with Your Digital Camera
Magnetic Paper Dolls
Your fashionista stars in a photo shoot, then uses her pics to make a paper doll. How awesome is that?
What You Need
- Printable magnetic paper
- Scissors
- Craft knife
To Make
Your child will need a tight-fitting basic outfit like a cami and underpants or a leotard, plus a few of her favorite outfits.
Have your child dress in the basic outfit and strike a pose against a wall with her arms and legs spaced out a bit. She'll be repeating this pose for each photo, so use masking tape to mark where her feet should be on the floor. Set your camera on a desk or tripod so it takes each photo from the same distance.
Start shooting! First, photograph her in her basic outfit. Then snap photos of her in different clothes. All photos must be in the same pose.
Load photos onto your computer and choose your favorites. Select 8-x-10-size prints. Set your printer to its photo setting. For each photo, insert one sheet of magnetic paper into your printer and print.
Cut your child out of the first photo to create the doll. Then cut out each individual piece of clothing from the other photos. Use a craft knife to get around tough spots.
Bumper Stickers
These fun, weather-resistant stickers for your car come off in a snap, so you can change your message as often as you like.
What You Need
- Office Max repositionable bumper stickers for inkjet printers
- Scissors
- Acrylic sealant spray
- Brown paper bag
To Make
- Use your computer's graphics program to set up a horizontal page. Divide the page in half horizontally, so you can design two bumper stickers at once.
- Choose and import your digital photos into the page. Use cool fonts and graphics to design the rest of your stickers.
- Set your printer to its photo setting. Insert one sheet of bumper-sticker paper and print. Use a pair of scissors to cut the stickers apart.
- To protect stickers, lay them down on a brown paper bag and spray with an acrylic sealant. Let dry for one hour.
Photo Charm Bracelet
Remember Shrinky Dinks? Now you can use that same cool superthin plastic to make your own jewelry.
What You Need
- Shrinky Dinks plastic sheets for inkjet printers
- Hole punch
- Scissors
- Scallop-edge scissors
- Cookie sheet
- Brown paper bag
- Oven
- Clear nail polish
- Accent beads
- Jewelry jump rings
- Elastic jewelry cord
To Make
- Choose seven digital pictures. Select wallet-size prints for each photo.
- Set your printer to its photo setting and select black-and-white printing. To prevent photos from becoming distorted, also set your printer to "transparencies" or lighten the photos 50 percent.
- Load one Shrinky Dinks plastic sheet into your printer and print photos.
- Cut out photos and trim with scallop-edge scissors. Punch a hole in the corner of each photo and put a jump ring through each hole.
- Preheat oven to 275 F. Lay photos on a paper-bag-lined cookie sheet and bake for 3 to 5 minutes until they shrink. Let cool for 5 minutes.
- To protect photo charms, brush on a coat of clear nail polish. Cut a piece of elastic jewelry cord to fit your child's wrist. Thread on photo charms, alternating with colorful beads, until bracelet is complete. Knot ends tightly.
