Fun Crafts with Your Digital Camera

Your child will need a tight-fitting basic outfit like a cami and underpants or a leotard, plus a few of her favorite outfits.

Have your child dress in the basic outfit and strike a pose against a wall with her arms and legs spaced out a bit. She'll be repeating this pose for each photo, so use masking tape to mark where her feet should be on the floor. Set your camera on a desk or tripod so it takes each photo from the same distance.