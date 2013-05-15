Price: Varies

If you'd prefer to go the DIY route, creating a photo memory jar can be a nice way to help commemorate favorite moments using photos and mementos. Grab a small- to medium-size jar (depending on how much you'd like to put in it). Then determine your motif. Do you want to commemorate that fabulous vacation you took with your best friend's family? Print a photo or two from the trip and add it to the jar, along with any other items you might be willing to part with from the vacay -- like shells you collected, a souvenir key ring from the gift shop, or some sand, which you could pick up at a local crafts store.