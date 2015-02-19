10 Best Photo Apps for Moms
Lifecake
System: Android and iPhone/iPadPrice: FreeWhy we love it: This app utilizes a built-in timeline based on your baby's birthday to keep a running tab on your child's growth. We love that you can zoom to any specific age in a matter of seconds, as well as compare stages. Plus, you can find specific moments easily from any account where you store photos (like Facebook, Instagram, and Dropbox).
Flic
System: iPhone/iPad Price: $1.99 Why we love it: If you're a master photographer when it comes to taking photos of your kids, you must be a master at deleting some of them. Let's face it...not every photo you take is going to be a keeper. Flic makes it super simple to delete photos and clear up valuable storage on your phone. All you have to do is open the app, scroll through your camera roll, and swipe left to trash it or swipe right to keep it. Pure and simple.
Camera+
System: iPhone/iPad
Price: $2.99
Why we love it: With tons of easy-to-use features, the Camera + app is a great way to up the ante on your iPhone camera. Some options include touch exposure and focus, a grid to help guide straight photos, 6x zoom with advanced digital processing and, perhaps our favorite, burst, which helps make rapid motion photos possible.
Snapseed
System: Android and iPad/iPhone
Price: Free
Why we love it: If editing's not your thing, Snapseed can help you turn any photo into a work of art with minimal effort. Expert editing guidelines like straightening, tuning, cropping, and adjusting are all made easy with a few taps.
First Camera
System: iPhone/iPad
Price: Free
Why we love it: Let's be honest -- our kids probably use our iPhones just as much as (if not more than) we do. That's why we love the First Camera app. With First Camera, your kid can take photo after photo, and everything will be saved to the app rather than to your camera roll. Plus, your budding photographer can pick from tons of filters and stickers to make her photos even more fun. You won't have to worry about your child accidentally deleting precious photos of yours, or clogging up your camera roll with shots of her turtle.
Tapestry
System: Android
Price: Free
Why we love it: Tapestry offers a wonderful photo-sharing alternative to posting all your fabulous baby photos on Facebook, creating certain groups to have access to them, or creating Shutterfly albums that you then have to email later. Use this app to create photo albums of what's happening right now, and then "beam" those slideshows on the spot to other Android users who are with you. Bam -- instant photo access, with no emailing necessary.
Fast Burst Camera
System: Android
Price: $3.99
Why we love it: If you have a soccer player, a dancer, or a kid who just loves to run around (who doesn't?), the Fast Burst Camera app will help you take spot-on photos of her every move. The fastest camera app available for Android, it takes up to 30 photos per second.
Camera ZOOM FX
System: Android
Price: $2.99
Why we love it: Camera ZOOM FX is a filter-lover's dream. If you crave special effects, color filters, borders, and distortions, you could spend hours playing with your photos on this app. The cool thing about the Camera ZOOM FX app is that it allows you to upload any of your previously taken photos, and add any filters to them that you like. We also like the free, downloadable add-ons like frames and the ability to add famous "buddies" to photos.
Panorama 360: The Big Picture
System: Android
Price: Free
Why we love it: It's the Photosynth of Android phones. You'll take perfect panoramic photos every time.
PhotoSync
System: iPhone/iPad
Price: $2.99
Why we love it: We're all for anything that makes our lives just a little bit easier. Use PhotoSync to wirelessly transfer photos between your iPhone and iPad and your computer. We couldn't love the simplicity any more.
Copyright © 2015 Meredith Corporation.