System: iPhone/iPad

Price: Free

Why we love it: Let's be honest -- our kids probably use our iPhones just as much as (if not more than) we do. That's why we love the First Camera app. With First Camera, your kid can take photo after photo, and everything will be saved to the app rather than to your camera roll. Plus, your budding photographer can pick from tons of filters and stickers to make her photos even more fun. You won't have to worry about your child accidentally deleting precious photos of yours, or clogging up your camera roll with shots of her turtle.