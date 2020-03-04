Photography

‘Mean-Mugging’ Baby Doesn’t Seem Thrilled to Be Getting Her Photo Taken in Hilarious Photoshoot
“She’s either mean-mugging non-stop, or just unimpressed" Christian Musa said of his three-week-old daughter Luna.
I'm a Mom and a Photographer: Here's How to Take the Best Photos of Your Kids
Capturing beautiful family moments is easier than ever before. Photographer Erin Brooks shares her tips to take the best photos of your children.
Newborn Photo Shoots: Safety Do's & Don'ts Every Parent Should Know
Photos of sleepy newborns with whimsical backdrops are all over social media, but experts warn parents not to attempt these set-ups at home. Here's what you need to know to keep your L.O. safe during a newborn photo shoot.
5 Photo Album Apps for Every Type of Mom
These apps can sync with your social media account, print your pictures and the bind them into a cute photo book so you can cherish them forever.
Teen Turns Little Brother Into the 'It' Horror Movie Clown, Goes Viral
Is it Halloween already? Because this teen just went viral for taking some truly creep-tastic pictures of his little brother.