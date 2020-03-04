Painting

A fabulous art project is just a few brushstrokes away. Grab the paints, paper, and some paper towels and your little Monet will be on his way. Plus: Here's how to protect your furniture to make way for fun.

Check Out the Winning Toy From ABC's 'The Toy Box'—And Where to Get It!
ABC’s The Toy Box just named a winner, and we’re pretty psyched to try the toy!
How to Paint a Tiger Mask
Here's how to paint your kiddo into a tiger! Follow our step-by-step face painting tutorial to learn how to create this cat masterpiece.
How to Paint a Spider Web
Your kiddo want to turn into a creepy crawler? Here's a step-by-step face painting tutorial for a spider web design.
How to Paint a Princess Mask
Follow these step-by-step instructions to transform your child into a beautiful princess!
How to Paint a Butterfly Mask
Use this face painting tutorial to learn how to create a gorgeous butterfly mask for your child!
Forest Friends Food Toppers
Get your children busy making a bunch of these critters to pop onto sweets, sides, and more—the cute characters will come in handy when you want to keep the kids occupied at the table for just a little bit longer.
Find Your Place Pins
Have your child make a place pin to suit each person in your party—then give him free rein to make the seat assignments (just don’t be surprised to find Junior at the head of the table!). 
How to Make Painted Pumpkins
Kids can cut their own stencils from contact paper to make these pretty, painted pumpkin crafts.
6 Sun Crafts for Kids
5 Simple Art Projects for Toddlers
Recreate Five Masterpiece Paintings
15 Halloween Face Paint Ideas for Kids
