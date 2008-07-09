8 Tie Dye Patterns and Step-By-Step Instructions

This spiral pattern (shown on the yellow shirt) will have you and your kids doing the twist. Choose a spot in the center of the shirt, between the armpits; with your thumb and forefinger, press down and twist the fabric clockwise. Try to keep the resulting folds at approximately the same height, creating a shape like a flat cinnamon roll. Wrap the shape tightly with rubber bands, as shown. The tighter you bind the shirt, the more white there will be in the design.