Let the kids collect some on your next seaside adventure, then transform their finds into cool room décor or gifts for friends!

1. Write Your Name (or a Pal’s): Everyone needs his name on his door, right? (Right!) Glue a canvas sheet (available in the craft-paper section of an art store) to a picture-frame backing. (Save the glass for another project.) Use shells, driftwood, coral, twigs, or dried seaweed (or a combo) to form letters, then glue down.

2. Raise a Rainbow: Add a dose of happy to the walls! Cut a rainbow shape from cardboard. Divide a stash of shells into three or four piles. Paint each pile a different color. Let dry. Lightly draw arches on the cardboard and paint each the same colors as shells. Glue shells to corresponding colors.

3. Leave an Impression: Kids can make their own fossils. Form three medium-size balls of air-dry clay. Roll out into ⅓-inch-thick slabs. Cut out circles with cookie cutters. Evenly press the top of a shell into the center of the clay circles; remove. Poke a hole in the top with a skewer; let dry. Hang with twine from a branch.

4. Make Your Own Mandala: This is a fun way to play with patterns: Place a shell in the center of a wooden or cardboard craft round (check the cake-decorating aisle). Work out from the center to create a repeating circular design with shells; glue down. When it’s done, tell the kids their mandala represents the universe!