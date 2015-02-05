St. Patrick's Day Crafts for Kids

You won't need luck to get this Saint Patrick's Day pinwheel to turn – just a puff of air. Download our template below (scroll down to the March 24 issue). Use it to cut the shape from a double-sided sheet of scrapbook paper. Fold an edge of each leaf section as marked on the template. Press a tack through the center of the pinwheel and into the side of a pencil's eraser, leaving a bit of space so that the paper can turn freely. Blow on the side of the shamrock for the best spin.