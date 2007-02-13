Recycled Blooms

This craft will teach your kids how easy (and pretty!) reusing trash can be.
By Grace Dioguardo February 13, 2007
Advertisement
Credit: Josh Titus

What You'll Need

  • Empty toilet-paper tubes
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Kid-friendly scissors
  • Bamboo skewers
  • Paint
  • Paintbrush
  • Tissue paper
  • Green cardstock
Credit: Josh Titus

Instructions

  1. Draw a ring 2 inches from edge of tube. Repeat on other end. Then, from each 2-inch ring, draw cut lines every 1/2 inch. Snip along each line to make petals.
  2. Fold petals back to create flower. Paint flower and bamboo skewers; let dry. Cut out green leaves and glue to skewers.
  3. Push the skewer through one end of the flower's center until it just touches the other end. Crumple an 8-inch square of tissue paper and place in the center.

Parents Magazine

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com