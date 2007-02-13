Recycled Blooms
This craft will teach your kids how easy (and pretty!) reusing trash can be.
What You'll Need
- Empty toilet-paper tubes
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Kid-friendly scissors
- Bamboo skewers
- Paint
- Paintbrush
- Tissue paper
- Green cardstock
Instructions
- Draw a ring 2 inches from edge of tube. Repeat on other end. Then, from each 2-inch ring, draw cut lines every 1/2 inch. Snip along each line to make petals.
- Fold petals back to create flower. Paint flower and bamboo skewers; let dry. Cut out green leaves and glue to skewers.
- Push the skewer through one end of the flower's center until it just touches the other end. Crumple an 8-inch square of tissue paper and place in the center.
