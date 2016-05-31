Ray Catcher Project

MAKE IT 1. Place a dab of hot glue on one end of an ice-pop stick. Attach the end of another stick so that you now have one long, straight piece. 2. Create a cross shape with the two remaining sticks: Hot-glue the third stick, at a 90-degree angle, in the center top of the long piece you made; glue the last stick under it, also at a 90-degree angle. 3. Cut 8 pieces of cord in various lengths. Knot one end of each, then have your child string beads onto the cords. Wrap two beaded cords around each arm of the cross and knot in place. Adjust positions as needed to create balance. 4. Cut a 15-in. and a 7-in. length of cord. String and knot prism to bottom of longer cord, then string on more beads. Tie cord to center of mobile. Use shorter cord to knot a loop around center so it can hang.