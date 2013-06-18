Martha Stewart's Crafts for Kids: Pipe Cleaner Pals How-To
Turn colorful pipe cleaners into small, fuzzy forest and jungle animals.
Supplies:
- Pipe cleaners
- Marker
- Felt
- Scissors or nail clipper
- White craft glue
Basic Steps:
1. To make a basic head: Make a loop in the middle of a pipe cleaner. The size and shape of the loop determine the size and shape of the head. Wrap head from neck to nose.
2. To make a basic body: Coil pipe cleaner around a marker (the thicker the marker, the fatter the animal) and slide off.
To Make a Chameleon
- Make basic head and body shapes, leaving tail extra long for curling. Slide body into place. Slip legs between coils and twist to secure.
- Cut out felt eyes; glue on. Bend legs at knees and feet. Cut a skinny pipe cleaner for tongue.
- Draw pupils on eyes with a permanent marker. Slide tongue into face; curl end.
To Make a Tiger
- Make basic head and body shapes. Slide body into place. Slip back legs over tail; twist to secure. Slip front legs behind first coil and twist.
- Slide ears through top of head, and reshape. Bend tip of tail.
- Cut eyes and nose from felt; glue on. Trim fur on face and ears with scissors. Add stripes with marker.
To Make a Squirrel
- Make basic head shape, leaving a shorter length on the end of the head piece for a hook. Hook a piece of fluffy pipe cleaner onto it. Make a short body.
- Slide body into place. Shape ears. Slip through top of head. Cut felt eyes; glue on. Place legs over front and back coils, and twist to secure.
- Curl tail
To Make a Monkey
- Make basic head shape, leaving face loop unwrapped. Bend tail up. Form a short body, and slide into place. Slip long legs in front and back of the coils, and twist to secure.
- Twist ends of ears onto head. Curl tail. Cut a yellow piece for a banana.
- Curl front paw around banana.
Originally published and featured in Martha Stewart's Favorite Crafts for Kids, by the editors of Martha Stewart Living, and reprinted with permission of Potter Craft, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Random House, Inc. Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.
