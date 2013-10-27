6 Easy Popsicle Stick Crafts for Kids
Crafty Basket
No weaving is needed to make this wooden catchall. Draw a hexagon with 4 1/4-inch sides onto cardboard and cut it out (or use our template below). Glue a stick to every other side. Overlap the ends of three more craft sticks with those of the first three, gluing to secure. Continue in this way until you reach the height you like.
Farm Friends
Use these compact cuties to put on a puppet show in a shoe box theater. Paint jumbo craft sticks as shown. Add button, bead, felt, and googly eye features with tacky glue. Use a black marker to add nostrils or other details, and this popsicle stick craft is complete!
- RELATED: Simple Wood Crafts for Kids
High Flyers
This magnetic plane flies important notes to your attention. Using strong scissors (an adult's job), trim the ends from two craft sticks. Glue the sticks and two whole sticks to a clothespin, as shown. Paint the plane, then add a triangular craft-foam tail with glue. Glue a magnet to the bottom.
Tiny Easel
Miniature masterpieces deserve love, too. For this popsicle stick craft, your kid will first make a card stock hinge for the easel. Cut out a 1.5-inch-tall Y shape, with the three tabs of the Y the same width as a craft stick. Glue each tab to the end of a craft stick. For the easel's shelf, stack and glue together two sticks, then glue them to the front, as shown.
- RELATED: 19 Fun Learning Activities for Kids
Popsicle Stick Barn
Build an iconic Midwestern barn from painted craft sticks; it will look wonderful hanging on the kitchen fridge! Here’s how: Paint nine craft sticks red, six craft sticks white, and four mini craft sticks white. Let them dry.
On a rectangle piece of cardstock, have your child create a blue sky and green grass with colored paper or markers. Then help her create the bottom of the barn by gluing on a row of 11 craft sticks vertically in the following pattern: two red, one white, five red, one white, two red. Glue white sticks horizontally along the top and bottom and cross two in the middle as shown. Glue the mini craft sticks to red cardstock to form the barn roof.
Adhere the barn roof to the background above the barn. Cut out a rectangle from black paper and adhere it to the barn. Cut strips from a paper bag and crumple for the look of hay; adhere to black rectangle.
Wind Chimes
Hanging popsicle sticks make a soft, pretty sound when the summer breezes blow—and they look great while waving in the wind, too. Have your child paint 10 craft sticks and allow them to dry. Put a line of glue on the back of five sticks. Sandwich a piece of string between a glued stick and an unglued stick; clip them with clothespins to hold the glue securely. Let dry.
Run glue along an unpainted craft stick, lay it horizontally and stick on the five strings as shown (don't let the sticks hang too low or they'll tangle in the wind). Top with another unpainted stick and add clothespins to hold the glue securely. Once dry, tie the strings together and cut off the excess. Hang outdoors and let the wind do its work on your popsicle stick craft!