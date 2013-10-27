6 Easy Popsicle Stick Crafts for Kids

Build an iconic Midwestern barn from painted craft sticks; it will look wonderful hanging on the kitchen fridge! Here’s how: Paint nine craft sticks red, six craft sticks white, and four mini craft sticks white. Let them dry.

On a rectangle piece of cardstock, have your child create a blue sky and green grass with colored paper or markers. Then help her create the bottom of the barn by gluing on a row of 11 craft sticks vertically in the following pattern: two red, one white, five red, one white, two red. Glue white sticks horizontally along the top and bottom and cross two in the middle as shown. Glue the mini craft sticks to red cardstock to form the barn roof.

Adhere the barn roof to the background above the barn. Cut out a rectangle from black paper and adhere it to the barn. Cut strips from a paper bag and crumple for the look of hay; adhere to black rectangle.