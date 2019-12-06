6 Kid-Friendly Cricut Projects for a Winter Crafternoon

Image zoom Hey, Let's Make Stuff with Cori George

It's officially peppermint hot cocoa season. That means fuzzy-sock weather, warm slow-cooker dinner evenings, and hearty bowl of oatmeal mornings. In other words, winter is in full swing and there's no better season for staying in doors for a good ol' crafternoon. Looking for a new way to keep kids entertained indoors this winter? Maybe try a nifty new tool.

If you haven't heard of it, the Cricut is a die cutting machine that cuts every shape imaginable. Think perfect stars every time minus tracing, scissors, and the occasional kid tears. You can then use your creations on everything from wrapping paper to pillows, clothing to kitchen towels.

Maybe the best part though? The cutter comes with access to Cricut Design Space, a program full of images, fonts, and hundreds of predesigned projects basically already done for you—all you have to do it click “Go.” Thanks to this nifty paper cutter's cult-following, crafters have also created a slew of projects geared toward beginners to pros alike using the Cricut.

Whether you've already jumped onboard the Cricut bandwagon or are looking for a fun Christmas gift the whole fam-bam can enjoy, we rounded up a few of our favorite winter kid-friendly projects you can find within Design Space and from bloggers alike to get you inspired.

Easy Felt Christmas Trees

These adorably kid-friendly felt Christmas trees (pictured above) come from the crafty blog, Hey, Let's Make Stuff by Cori George. The whimsical bright felt trees are the perfect craft for newbie Cricut makers to begin with and/or for parents just starting to craft with their kids. Surely, this is one of the many Cricut projects that will grow with your family over the years.

Get the supply list and how-to here

Cricut Playful Calendar Pieces

Why not dress up your busy oversized family calendar with fun calendar embellishments? This beginner's Cricut project makes seven days of the week labels and several calendar pieces and it takes less than 30 minutes to make. Simply print fun custom labels cardstock then use a glue pen to adhere pieces to your calendar for a monthly outlook that is totally Pinterest-worthy.

What you'll need:

Cardstock in white

Cricut cardstock in glitter black

StandardGrip Machine Mat-12''-x-12''

Home printer

Glue pen

Calendar

Washi tape

How to make it: In Design Space, print then cut images from the cardstock. Make sure to use the correct setting for the materials being cut. Use a glue pen to adhere pieces to your calendar.

Note: If you need to adjust the dimensions click Customize to open the project canvas. Resize the image in the Edit tab before clicking Go.

DIY Silhouette Necklaces

Of course, your little ones love jewelry, and a fun way to derail them from raiding your jewel-box is to give them their own. In this case, make their own necklaces that feature their silhouettes printed on vinyl as made by Tasha, on her blog, Kaleidoscope Living. Tasha has loads of inspirational Cricut projects on her craft blog, but this DIY jewelry Cricut project stands out as it is very unique.

Get the supply list and how-to here

Cricut Christmas Florals Advent Calendar

Now is the season to make an advent calendar for your little ones to count the days down until December 25th. For those in the holiday spirit, this is your go-to Cricut project. If you are not already aware, the Cricut maker is a Christmas cutting machine when it comes to crafting advents. Not matter the material of your advent (felt, cardstock, and so on) this mighty machine can cut and adhere to various textures as well as templates. However, we loving the simplicity of this particular floral Cricut advent project.

Finished Size: Approximately 7" x 9" (12.7 cm x 22.8 cm)

What you'll need:

Cardstock, gray

Glitter cardstock, gold

Cardstock, maroon

Cardstock, white

Everything Else: LightGrip Machine Mat; Weeder; Black Fine Point Pen; Adhesive for paper; Notice board with clip

How to make it: Follow the prompts in Design Space to cut the images from the cardstock and glitter cardstock. To assemble, apply the cut cardstock in the same order it appears in the Layers panel in Design Space, starting from the bottom layer and working up, using adhesive.

Note: If you want to alter the project, select Customize, then use the tools in the Edit panel to make changes before you cut.

Monogrammed Sneakers

What kid (and mom) doesn't love their own monogram stamped on something they own? Traditionally, monogramming can be rather pricey, but with a Cricut, monogramming is a breeze. For those who use their Cricut often, know that monogramming (everything) is one of the most beloved Cricut projects known to crafters. We have seen moms personalize their tot's lunch bags, school sweaters, stocking, to bookends. However, this particular Cricut project, monogrammed sneakers stand out from the other Cricut projects that we have seen!

Introducing , monogrammed Chucks! We love this Chuck Taylor Converse monogram craft by Melissa of the blog, PolkaDot Chair. It's so easy, you'll love the easy-breezy Cricut project too.

Get the supply list and how-to here

