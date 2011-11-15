Jelly Bean Cupcakes Craft: How-To Video

This sweet treat is easy to make and perfect for goody bags.
November 15, 2011
Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Sandwich baggie, jelly beans, paper cup, scissors, glue, marker, tag (with a rubber band of ribbon through it), pom poms

Make It:

  1. Fill a sandwich baggie with jelly beans and seal it tightly.
  2. Cut a paper cup in half. Twist the plastic bag and place the baggie closure side down into it.
  3. Glue a red pom pom to the top.
  4. Use the marker to write a friend's name on the tag. Finish by wrapping the tag's rubber band or ribbon around the cup.

Originally published in the May 2008 issue of Parents magazine

Related Features:

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com