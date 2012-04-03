Upcycled T-shirt Bowl: How-To Video
Kids can create these cute fabric bowls from recycled t-shirts.
What You'll Need:
Cookie sheet, plastic wrap, T-shirt, scissors, foam brush, bowl, Mod Podge
Make It:
- Cover cookie sheet with wax paper to protect it. Cover bowl in plastic wrap.
- Drape one layer of T-shirt over bowl; cut close to where bowl meets work surface.
- Coat bowl with Mod Podge using brush.
- Lay t-shirt over bowl with pattern down. Using brush, coat T-shirt with Mod Podge.
- Let dry overnight or until stiff.
