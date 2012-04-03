Upcycled T-shirt Bowl: How-To Video

Kids can create these cute fabric bowls from recycled t-shirts.
April 03, 2012
Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Cookie sheet, plastic wrap, T-shirt, scissors, foam brush, bowl, Mod Podge

Make It:

  1. Cover cookie sheet with wax paper to protect it. Cover bowl in plastic wrap.
  2. Drape one layer of T-shirt over bowl; cut close to where bowl meets work surface.
  3. Coat bowl with Mod Podge using brush.
  4. Lay t-shirt over bowl with pattern down. Using brush, coat T-shirt with Mod Podge.
  5. Let dry overnight or until stiff.

Copyright © 2012 Meredith Corporation.

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com