Recycled Mini Journal: How-To Video
Craft these tiny journals out of spaghetti boxes and magazines pages.
What You'll Need:
Long pasta box, scissors, craft paper, pencil, brown butcher paper, tacky craft glue, string or yarn, glue stick, decorative-edge scissors, magazines
Make It:
- Cut bottom and top off box. Cut across box to create two sections. Then cut off one long, narrow side to form book.
- Trace your book cover onto solid craft paper with pencil; cut out and set aside.
- Measure butcher paper to the height of book and cut a long strip. Accordion-fold the paper to match the width of the book.
- Tacky-glue the folded edge of the paper to the inside spine of the book. Glue end pages to the inside covers.
- Cut two 5" strings and glue them to the front and back center edges of the covers.
- Use glue stick to adhere the craft paper you set aside to the cover (over box label).
- Cut paper about 1" wider than the spine with decorative-edge scissors; use glue stick to attach to spine of book.
- Cut shapes from magazines to decorate cover of book. Attach with glue stick.
