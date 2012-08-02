Quirky Crown: How-To Video
Metallic chenille stems make this kooky cap look like a fireworks display.
Advertisement
What You'll Need:
Fabric measuring tape, duct tape, 7-10 drinking straws, scissors, metallic chenille stems, letter stickers
Make It:
- Measure around child's head. Cut a piece of tape 1" to 2" longer than that length. With sticky side up, place straws on tape. Cover with another piece of tape.
- Twirl the ends of the metallic chenille stems around your pointer finger, and insert one into the hole of each straw.
- Spell out the child's name with letter stickers across the front. Attach a small piece of tape to the two ends to form the crown.
Copyright © 2012 Meredith Corporation.
Comments