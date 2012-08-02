Quirky Crown: How-To Video

Metallic chenille stems make this kooky cap look like a fireworks display.
August 02, 2012
What You'll Need:

Fabric measuring tape, duct tape, 7-10 drinking straws, scissors, metallic chenille stems, letter stickers

Make It:

  1. Measure around child's head. Cut a piece of tape 1" to 2" longer than that length. With sticky side up, place straws on tape. Cover with another piece of tape.
  2. Twirl the ends of the metallic chenille stems around your pointer finger, and insert one into the hole of each straw.
  3. Spell out the child's name with letter stickers across the front. Attach a small piece of tape to the two ends to form the crown.

