Tie dye makes an excellent and low-key DIY project for kids. "It's virtually impossible to tie dye incorrectly," says textile artist Shabd Simon-Alexander, author of Tie-Dye: Dye It, Wear It, Share It. "And with single-color designs, it's easy to keep things mess-free."

Now sure how to tie dye shirts? We rounded up the techniques you need to know, from mixing the dye to washing the finished product. And don't sweat it if you make a "mistake" or two—some of the best designs have come from happy accidents, says Simon-Alexander.

Step One: Prepare the Shirt

For best results, choose a pre-washed, 100-percent cotton T-shirt. Immerse the shirt in hot water, wring out the excess, then lay it flat. Check out this slideshow for pattern ideas, choose one you like, and tie your shirt tightly with rubber bands to make the desired design.

For special patterns, plan out the design with dots of colored chalk (it washes off in the dye bath). Do this before mixing the dye, since dye baths start losing strength after about an hour.

Step Two: Make the Dye Bath

Now it’s time to prepare the dye bath. To make things easy, consider using a premixed tie dye kit and follow the package instructions. Add a cup of salt to the dye bath to enhance the color.

DIYers can also use Simon-Alexander's formula for a fabric dye bath that creates more durable and longer-lasting colors. You’ll need the following materials:

3-gallon bucket (enamel, stainless steel, or plastic if you don't mind it getting stained)

Glass jar with tight-sealing lid

Rubber gloves

Measuring spoon

Fiber-reactive dye, such as Jacquard Procion or Dylon Permanent

Soda ash fixative (This can be found online and at some craft stores.)

To start, put on the rubber gloves. Fill the bucket with 1 gallon of cool water, then fill the jar halfway with cool water. Depending on how dark you'd like the color, measure 2 to 4 teaspoons of dye powder into the jar. Close the lid securely and shake the jar until all the powder is dissolved.

Next, pour the dye into the bucket and stir. Fill the jar halfway with hot water. Add 6 teaspoons of soda ash, then close the lid and shake vigorously. Pour the mixture into the bucket and stir.

Step Three: Tie Dye Your Shirt

Once you have your dye bath, it’s time to get started on the tie dye technique! Follow these step-by-step instructions for the best results.

1. If your shirt has dried out since you tied it, wet it again with water. Place the shirt in the dye bath and stir frequently with a long-handled enamel or stainless steel spoon.

2. Let it soak for 30 minutes to 1 hour, depending on how deep a color you want. (If you're using two or more colors, dip and hold each section in dye.)

3. Remove the T-shirt with tongs or a big stick. Rinse under warm, then gradually cooler water until it runs clear. (Wear rubber gloves so your hands don't get dyed.)

4. Throw your shirt into the laundry. Wash it alone in warm water, rinse in cool water, then line- or machine-dry. Now it’s ready to wear!