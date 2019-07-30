How to Make Slime, According to YouTube's Slime Queen

Do your kids slime?

Okay, it’s probably not a verb, unless we’re talking old-school Nickelodeon-style sliming of celebrities. You might remember making some in science class, but it is still a craze, with endless YouTube videos demonstrating how to make the stuff.

“When people first hear of slime, they're like, 'Why would you want to get your hands in this goop? It's so messy and disgusting,’” said Karina Garcia, YouTube’s Slime Queen. “It's not as sticky and messy as people think.”

So if you’re ready to get your hands in some slightly sticky but otherwise delightful slime, the Slime Queen walked us through how to make a great batch.

How to Make Slime

Often old-school slime recipes used to call for Borax, an ingredient in laundry detergent that contains harsh chemicals. But you can easily make slime without Borax, subbing in other products in your bathroom.

A good starter slime recipe is glue (like Elmer's), baking soda, and contact solution (a nice fluffy slime). You'll use about half a teaspoon of baking soda and 1 teaspoon of contact solution for every bottle of glue in your slime. But you can also make slime with shampoo or dish soap. Then you get into the fun stuff: colors, scents and add-ins for fun playtime. And that’s it’s all about getting your hands into the goop and kneading it like a very colorful dough.

If the slime is feeling dry, add a little water. If it's too liquidy, add some cornstarch. But you probably want to use less water than you think. “When you make homemade slime, it's supposed to be thick and stuff,” Garcia explained. “We don't want slime running down our hands.”

Food coloring and essential oils are easy colors and scents to add that you probably already have in your kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Scented shampoos or lotions will give you some pizazz even without adding additional slime ingredients. But you can also go further and seek out special smells.

“My favorite scents are usually cherries or chocolate, anything bakery-wise. Cupcakes and stuff like that. Bread! Bread slime. That scent. There's a scent of bread, it's like French baguette and it smells so realistic, it's crazy.”

“My favorite add-in in general for slime is beads. Because you can just add a little bit to give it a semi-floam where it's crunchy on top but glossy enough at the bottom. And then there's like the full floam, where you add a lot and it's super crunchy.”

Before you start your slime, make sure everyone's hands are washed and your kitchen countertops are clear. Clean-up time will be a lot easier with a spill-proof place. Pro tip: You can also use the slime to pick up other slime, kind of like a slime eraser.

Go Extra With Your Slime

The limits to slime are really just whether you want to mix it up on your kitchen counter or in your bathtub.

Garcia goes wild with her slime. “I usually do like over the top. Either it's like a really big slime, like making 100 pounds of it, or making like a giant stress ball full of slime,” she said. “Most of my slime videos are just a little extra.”

While you normally can’t eat slime (for obvious reasons), Garcia’s company Craft City just launched a slime you can eat—a partnership with KoolAid to make blue raspberry and cherry slime. You can add sprinkles for some extra sensory fun to the edible kind, but there are a lot more options for the non-foodstuffs.

So if you want to follow the queen's lead, don't limit your slime dreams. You can make fluffy slime with glue, shaving cream, baking soda, and contact solution. For some unicorn-style glitter slime, sprinkle in some craft glitter at the end of your slime-mixing process.

Make Your Own Slime Kit

Want to take the show on the road and send kids on a playdate with all the trappings you need for slime? Put glue, shaving cream, , your chosen scents, and any add-ons for texture. Don't forget a sealable container so you can save your slime for later!