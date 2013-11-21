Homemade Holiday Wrapping Paper
Wrap Stars
Make your own one-of-a-kind wrapping paper, perfect for packaging all of your gifts this season.
Originally published in the December/January 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.
Craft Foam Stamps
These easy stamps leave a nice, sharp image. Draw your design in reverse on adhesive-backed craft foam. Cut out the shape and stick it to a wood block or sturdy cardboard. Stamp with an ink pad.
Originally published in the December/January 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.
Clay Stamps
You can sculpt a stamp, too! Roll air-drying modeling clay into a ball. Create a flat surface by pressing the ball onto a table. For letters, push a plastic letter magnet, magnet side out, into the flat circle. Or form a shape, like the cat shown. Add details with improvised tools, such as a fork, pencil point, and marker cap. Use the stamp with an ink pad before the clay dries.
Take It Further: For a longer-lasting clay stamp, use Model Magic, which still has some give when dry. Follow the clay instructions above and let the stamp dry before using.
Originally published in the December/January 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.
Found Object Stamps
Experiment with gluing household items to wood blocks or cardboard and "inking" them in a shallow dish of paint. We love the look of bubble wrap (top), rubber bands wrapped around a block (middle left), corrugated cardboard with the top layer peeled off (middle right), and clothesline (bottom).
Originally published in the December/January 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.
Stamped Snowman Card
Kids love stamping, and this easy craft helps them turn out tons of cards, gift wrap, and more.
Originally published in FamilyFun magazine.
Copyright © 2013 Meredith Corporation.