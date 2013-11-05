Your Great Ideas: Get Creative With Clothes

After my daughter, Elsa, age 4, started insisting on wearing dresses to school every day, I came up with a system that would encourage her to wear a more varied wardrobe but also let her pick what to wear. Using clip art, I made a sign for each day of the week, showing different types of outfits (Monday: shirt and pants, Tuesday: dress and leggings, and so on). Below each sign, I attached a plastic hook. Every Sunday we hang up outfits of Elsa's choice, and every morning we get dressed in peace. --Erica Berg Oak Park, IL